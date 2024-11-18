Ben Kohles betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Kohles produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the 3M Open, ranking eighth in the field at 3.251. In that tournament, he finished 24th.

Kohles put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking seventh in the field at 4.408. In that event, he finished second.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.826 (he finished second in that tournament).

At the 3M Open in July 2024, Kohles delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.200, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.