Ben Kohles betting profile: The RSM Classic
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Ben Kohles enters play Nov. 21-24 in the 2024 The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) after a 57th-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which was his most recent competition.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Kohles' average finish has been fifth, and his average score 19-under, over his last two appearances at The RSM Classic.
- In Kohles' most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he finished fifth after posting a score of 19-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (ninth).
Kohles' recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|5
|66-67-67-63
|-19
|11/18/2021
|MC
|67-75
|E
Kohles' recent performances
- Kohles has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Kohles has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.
- Ben Kohles has averaged 303.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kohles is averaging -2.806 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kohles has an average of -0.737 in his past five tournaments.
Kohles' advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.013 (107th) this season, while his average driving distance of 291.1 yards ranks 165th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kohles owns a 0.164 average that ranks 78th on TOUR. He ranks 27th with a 70.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kohles has registered a -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 166th with a putts-per-round average of 29.72, and he ranks 86th by breaking par 24.30% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|165
|291.1
|303.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|27
|70.15%
|77.16%
|Putts Per Round
|166
|29.72
|31.3
|Par Breakers
|86
|24.30%
|26.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|140
|15.33%
|15.12%
Kohles' best finishes
- Kohles has not won any of the 28 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 18 times (64.3%).
- As of now, Kohles has accumulated 531 points, which ranks him 83rd in the FedExCup standings.
Kohles' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kohles produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the 3M Open, ranking eighth in the field at 3.251. In that tournament, he finished 24th.
- Kohles put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking seventh in the field at 4.408. In that event, he finished second.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.826 (he finished second in that tournament).
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Kohles delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.200, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
- Kohles posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|0.013
|0.674
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.164
|2.697
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|168
|-0.328
|-1.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.178
|-2.806
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.329
|-0.737
Kohles' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|66-69-71-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-66-71-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|69-66-63-73
|-17
|55
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-76-73
|+6
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|61-72-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|2
|65-66-65-66
|-22
|300
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|58
|71-71-73-78
|+9
|9
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|67-73-67-68
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|77-68-76-71
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|67-70-70-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|71-65-72-67
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|71-64-68-70
|-7
|8
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|70-70-65-70
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-71
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|64
|69-68-77-76
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-67-70-67
|-17
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|65-64-71-75
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-78
|+5
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|71-68-71-68
|-2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|57
|70-65-72-74
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.