1H AGO

Ben Kohles betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    Ben Kohles enters play Nov. 21-24 in the 2024 The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) after a 57th-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Kohles at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Kohles' average finish has been fifth, and his average score 19-under, over his last two appearances at The RSM Classic.
    • In Kohles' most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he finished fifth after posting a score of 19-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Kohles' recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/2023566-67-67-63-19
    11/18/2021MC67-75E

    Kohles' recent performances

    • Kohles has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Kohles has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.
    • Ben Kohles has averaged 303.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kohles is averaging -2.806 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kohles has an average of -0.737 in his past five tournaments.
    Kohles' advanced stats and rankings

    • Kohles owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.013 (107th) this season, while his average driving distance of 291.1 yards ranks 165th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kohles owns a 0.164 average that ranks 78th on TOUR. He ranks 27th with a 70.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kohles has registered a -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 166th with a putts-per-round average of 29.72, and he ranks 86th by breaking par 24.30% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance165291.1303.1
    Greens in Regulation %2770.15%77.16%
    Putts Per Round16629.7231.3
    Par Breakers8624.30%26.23%
    Bogey Avoidance14015.33%15.12%

    Kohles' best finishes

    • Kohles has not won any of the 28 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 18 times (64.3%).
    • As of now, Kohles has accumulated 531 points, which ranks him 83rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Kohles' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kohles produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the 3M Open, ranking eighth in the field at 3.251. In that tournament, he finished 24th.
    • Kohles put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking seventh in the field at 4.408. In that event, he finished second.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.826 (he finished second in that tournament).
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Kohles delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.200, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Kohles posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).

    Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1070.0130.674
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green780.1642.697
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green168-0.328-1.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.178-2.806
    Average Strokes Gained: Total144-0.329-0.737

    Kohles' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5266-69-71-67-77
    January 18-21The American Express4766-66-71-69-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-69+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D76+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-77+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open669-66-63-73-1755
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-73+9--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7874-71-76-73+62
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2861-72-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson265-66-65-66-22300
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5871-71-73-78+99
    May 16-19PGA Championship2667-73-67-68-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5677-68-76-71+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2067-70-70-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5271-65-72-67-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4671-64-68-70-78
    July 25-283M Open2470-70-65-70-931
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-71-3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship6469-68-77-76+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1667-67-70-67-17--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4665-64-71-75-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-78+5--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5671-68-71-68-2--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship5770-65-72-74-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.