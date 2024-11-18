PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Will Gordon betting profile: The RSM Classic

Will Gordon betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Will Gordon enters the 2024 The RSM Classic Nov. 21-24 coming off a 47th-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Gordon at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • In his last four appearances at The RSM Classic, Gordon has an average finish of 20th, and an average score of 13-under.
    • In Gordon's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he finished 36th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • With numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth), Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Gordon's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/20233671-66-63-69-13
    11/17/20221569-64-68-68-13
    11/19/2020MC71-69-2
    11/21/20191068-65-70-66-13

    Gordon's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Gordon has an average finish of 43rd.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Gordon has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 9-under.
    • Off the tee, Will Gordon has averaged 311.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Gordon is averaging -0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Gordon is averaging 1.169 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Gordon's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-310.4311.1
    Greens in Regulation %-72.88%73.96%
    Putts Per Round-30.4429.9
    Par Breakers-25.00%24.65%
    Bogey Avoidance-13.40%9.72%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gordon's best finishes

    • Gordon has played 14 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.

    Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.644
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--1.445
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.169

    Gordon's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-67-69-67-811
    January 18-21The American Express6767-69-65-78-94
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-74+2--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-74+7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-67-2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4872-65-66-74-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship3567-70-67-68-12--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-71-1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-78+3--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4771-67-65-76-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.