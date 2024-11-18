Will Gordon betting profile: The RSM Classic

In his last five tournaments, Gordon has an average finish of 43rd.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Gordon has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

In his last five events, his average score has been 9-under.

Off the tee, Will Gordon has averaged 311.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Gordon is averaging -0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting.