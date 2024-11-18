Will Gordon betting profile: The RSM Classic
Will Gordon enters the 2024 The RSM Classic Nov. 21-24 coming off a 47th-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in his most recent competition.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- In his last four appearances at The RSM Classic, Gordon has an average finish of 20th, and an average score of 13-under.
- In Gordon's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he finished 36th after posting a score of 13-under.
- With numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth), Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).
Gordon's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|36
|71-66-63-69
|-13
|11/17/2022
|15
|69-64-68-68
|-13
|11/19/2020
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|11/21/2019
|10
|68-65-70-66
|-13
Gordon's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Gordon has an average finish of 43rd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Gordon has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 9-under.
- Off the tee, Will Gordon has averaged 311.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gordon is averaging -0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Gordon is averaging 1.169 Strokes Gained: Total.
Gordon's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|310.4
|311.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|72.88%
|73.96%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.44
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|25.00%
|24.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.40%
|9.72%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gordon's best finishes
- Gordon has played 14 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.644
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.169
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gordon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-67-69-67
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|67
|67-69-65-78
|-9
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|72-65-66-74
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|67-70-67-68
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|47
|71-67-65-76
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.