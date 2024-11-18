1H AGO
Wesley Bryan betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Wesley Bryan enters play in the 2024 The RSM Classic from Nov. 21-24 after a 17th-place finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Latest odds for Bryan at The RSM Classic.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- In his last three appearances at The RSM Classic, Bryan has an average finish of 44th, and an average score of 11-under.
- In Bryan's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he finished 44th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28.00 putts per round (ninth).
Bryan's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|44
|68-67-68-68
|-11
Bryan's recent performances
- Bryan has earned one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Bryan has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 13-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Wesley Bryan has averaged 305.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Bryan is averaging 2.791 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bryan is averaging 4.884 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Bryan .
Bryan's advanced stats and rankings
- Bryan owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.022 (102nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.1 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bryan has a -0.145 average that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 25th with a 70.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bryan has delivered a -0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 128th on TOUR, while he ranks 87th with a putts-per-round average of 28.98. He has broken par 25.46% of the time (53rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|72
|303.1
|305.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|25
|70.25%
|73.06%
|Putts Per Round
|87
|28.98
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|53
|25.46%
|29.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|30
|12.73%
|9.72%
Bryan's best finishes
- Bryan has not won any of the 16 tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 50%.
- Bryan, who has 172 points, currently ranks 156th in the FedExCup standings.
Bryan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Bryan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where his 3.120 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- Bryan produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking 21st in the field with a mark of 3.984.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bryan's best effort this season was at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he produced a 2.503 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 67th in that tournament.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Bryan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.553), which ranked ninth in the field.
- Bryan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.125) at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024. That ranked 21st in the field.
Bryan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|0.022
|2.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.145
|-0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|60
|0.137
|-0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.141
|2.791
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.127
|4.884
Bryan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|2
|63-66-70-68
|-21
|165
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|68-67-73-77
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-65
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|67
|67-73-70-73
|-1
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|68-68-76-67
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|68-67-72-68
|-13
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|21
|72-65-67-66
|-14
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|69-71-64-67
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|17
|67-72-61-74
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bryan as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.