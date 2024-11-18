Webb Simpson betting profile: The RSM Classic
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Webb Simpson of the United States hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 14, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
At the Shriners Children's Open, Webb Simpson struggled, missing the cut at TPC Summerlin. He is trying for better results in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, at the 2024 The RSM Classic from Nov. 21-24.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Simpson's average finish has been 17th, and his average score 17-under, over his last eight appearances at The RSM Classic.
- Simpson last participated in The RSM Classic in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
- Ludvig Åberg finished with 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).
Simpson's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|11/17/2022
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|11/18/2021
|8
|69-67-66-66
|-14
|11/19/2020
|37
|68-71-68-66
|-9
|11/21/2019
|2
|65-68-63-67
|-34
Simpson's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Simpson has an average finish of 40th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Simpson has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.
- Webb Simpson has averaged 306.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Simpson is averaging -0.190 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Simpson is averaging -0.380 Strokes Gained: Total.
Simpson's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|300.4
|306.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.24%
|68.65%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.51
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.29%
|23.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.40%
|11.90%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Simpson's best finishes
- Simpson, who has played 15 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut 10 times (66.7%).
Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|2.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.380
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Simpson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|65-70-72-69
|-4
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|73-68-69
|-6
|18
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|72-70-71-72
|+1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|73-67-75-72
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|42
|71-70-69-69
|-5
|18
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|70-73-71-71
|+1
|70
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|69-67-75-72
|+3
|7
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|72-64-69-70
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|32
|71-70-68-72
|-7
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.