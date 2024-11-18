Webb Simpson betting profile: The RSM Classic

In his last five appearances, Simpson has an average finish of 40th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Simpson has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.

He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.

Webb Simpson has averaged 306.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Simpson is averaging -0.190 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.