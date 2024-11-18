PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    In his last competition at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Vince Whaley ended the weekend at 14-under, good for a fifth-place finish. He competes in the 2024 The RSM Classic Nov. 21-24 looking for a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Whaley at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Whaley's average finish has been 47th, and his average score 7-under, over his last four appearances at The RSM Classic.
    • In Whaley's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he finished 13th after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg finished with 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.

    Whaley's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/20231366-69-64-66-17
    11/18/20216365-73-71-72-1
    11/19/2020MC71-73+2
    11/21/20196567-71-71-70-3

    Whaley's recent performances

    • Whaley has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • Whaley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -11 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Vince Whaley has averaged 312.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Whaley is averaging 5.861 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Whaley is averaging 2.311 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Whaley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.656, which ranks 175th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.2 yards) ranks 52nd, and his 54.4% driving accuracy average ranks 173rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whaley ranks 157th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.405, while he ranks 111th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.34%.
    • On the greens, Whaley's 0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 14th this season, and his 28.60 putts-per-round average ranks 45th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance52306.2312.4
    Greens in Regulation %11166.34%73.33%
    Putts Per Round4528.6028.7
    Par Breakers4325.65%28.06%
    Bogey Avoidance8113.97%10.28%

    Whaley's best finishes

    • Whaley has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • Currently, Whaley ranks 123rd in the FedExCup standings with 285 points.

    Whaley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a 1.224 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Whaley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 21st in the field at 3.640. In that tournament, he finished 69th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley put up his best effort this season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.576.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Whaley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.763). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Whaley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.288) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, a performance that ranked him 16th in the field.

    Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee175-0.656-2.743
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green157-0.405-2.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green230.2701.557
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.4965.861
    Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.2962.311

    Whaley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-67+3--
    January 18-21The American Express3467-68-66-69-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-77+8--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1869-66-70-70-1328
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5470-72-71-72+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-74+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6973-71-69-77+23
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2371-68-73-65-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4170-63-66-72-1312
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3368-69-69-70-423
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-68-71-73-65
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6365-71-72-71-14
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1669-66-68-68-17--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6768-68-75-72-1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1669-69-67-65-14--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship5574-68-68-71-7--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship567-68-67-68-14--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.