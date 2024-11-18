Vince Whaley betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a 1.224 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

Whaley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 21st in the field at 3.640. In that tournament, he finished 69th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley put up his best effort this season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.576.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Whaley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.763). That ranked No. 1 in the field.