Troy Merritt betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Troy Merritt enters play Nov. 21-24 in the 2024 The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) following a 12th-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which was his most recent competition.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Merritt's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score 9-under, over his last eight appearances at The RSM Classic.
- In Merritt's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- With numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth), Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023.
- Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.
Merritt's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|MC
|77-64
|-1
|11/17/2022
|MC
|71-71
|E
|11/18/2021
|22
|66-71-70-65
|-10
|11/19/2020
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|11/21/2019
|30
|68-68-66-71
|-9
Merritt's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Merritt has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- Merritt has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of 11-under in his only recent appearance.
- Off the tee, Troy Merritt has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging -4.142 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging -3.954 Strokes Gained: Total.
Merritt's advanced stats and rankings
- Merritt has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.130, which ranks 130th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.6 yards) ranks 153rd, and his 66% driving accuracy average ranks 37th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Merritt has a 0.160 average that ranks 80th on TOUR. He ranks 117th with a 66.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Merritt has delivered a -0.354 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a putts-per-round average of 29.08, and he ranks 85th by breaking par 24.31% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|153
|293.6
|301.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|117
|66.13%
|68.52%
|Putts Per Round
|100
|29.08
|30.9
|Par Breakers
|85
|24.31%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|147
|15.59%
|17.13%
Merritt's best finishes
- Merritt has taken part in 27 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-10.
- In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- Currently, Merritt has 213 points, placing him 142nd in the FedExCup standings.
Merritt's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.103. He missed the cut in that event.
- Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he produced a 4.185 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.076.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Merritt recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.899 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- Merritt recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.
Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.130
|0.674
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.160
|-0.870
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|87
|0.056
|0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.354
|-4.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.267
|-3.954
Merritt's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-66-66-70
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-64-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|58
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|68-72-69-69
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-71-69-68
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|66-74-71-77
|E
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|67-62-70-67
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|68-71-67-71
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|70-72-70-70
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|69-64-70-73
|-12
|49
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|67-68-70-75
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|12
|68-67-66-72
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.