Troy Merritt betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.103. He missed the cut in that event.

Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he produced a 4.185 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.076.

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Merritt recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.899 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.