1H AGO

Troy Merritt betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

    Troy Merritt enters play Nov. 21-24 in the 2024 The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) following a 12th-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Merritt at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Merritt's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score 9-under, over his last eight appearances at The RSM Classic.
    • In Merritt's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • With numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth), Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023.
    • Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.

    Merritt's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/2023MC77-64-1
    11/17/2022MC71-71E
    11/18/20212266-71-70-65-10
    11/19/2020MC74-73+5
    11/21/20193068-68-66-71-9

    Merritt's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Merritt has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
    • Merritt has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of 11-under in his only recent appearance.
    • Off the tee, Troy Merritt has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging -4.142 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging -3.954 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Merritt .

    Merritt's advanced stats and rankings

    • Merritt has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.130, which ranks 130th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.6 yards) ranks 153rd, and his 66% driving accuracy average ranks 37th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Merritt has a 0.160 average that ranks 80th on TOUR. He ranks 117th with a 66.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Merritt has delivered a -0.354 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a putts-per-round average of 29.08, and he ranks 85th by breaking par 24.31% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance153293.6301.3
    Greens in Regulation %11766.13%68.52%
    Putts Per Round10029.0830.9
    Par Breakers8524.31%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance14715.59%17.13%

    Merritt's best finishes

    • Merritt has taken part in 27 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • Currently, Merritt has 213 points, placing him 142nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Merritt's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.103. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he produced a 4.185 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.076.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Merritt recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.899 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • Merritt recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.

    Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.1300.674
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green800.160-0.870
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green870.0560.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.354-4.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.267-3.954

    Merritt's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2468-66-66-70-1033
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-64-70-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-77+3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-74+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5871-69-69-72-35
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4768-72-69-69-69
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2368-71-69-68-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-77+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-77+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6766-74-71-77E2
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-77E--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson967-62-70-67-1873
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4068-71-67-71-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4570-72-70-70+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-69+1--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1769-64-70-73-1249
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5967-68-70-75-83
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-71+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-73E--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-74+2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC80-73+9--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1268-67-66-72-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.