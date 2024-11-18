1H AGO
Trey Mullinax betting profile: The RSM Classic
Trey Mullinax looks for better results in the 2024 The RSM Classic having failed to make the cut at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) in 2022.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- In his last five appearances at The RSM Classic, Mullinax has an average finish of 51st, and an average score of 7-under.
- Mullinax last participated in The RSM Classic in 2022, missing the cut with a score of 5-over.
- When Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (ninth).
Mullinax's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/17/2022
|W/D
|75
|+5
|11/18/2021
|MC
|67-74
|-1
Mullinax's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Mullinax has an average finish of 34th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Mullinax has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Trey Mullinax has averaged 318.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Mullinax is averaging -0.935 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Mullinax is averaging -1.767 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mullinax's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|20
|311.8
|318.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|179
|63.54%
|73.81%
|Putts Per Round
|126
|29.17
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|170
|19.87%
|22.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|180
|16.35%
|9.92%
Mullinax's best finishes
- Mullinax participated in 27 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 40.7%.
- Last season Mullinax had his best performance at the Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course. He shot 13-under and finished 25th (10 shots back of the winner).
- Mullinax compiled 291 points last season, which ranked him 130th in the FedExCup standings.
Mullinax's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.111
|0.855
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|0.032
|-1.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|150
|-0.132
|-0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-0.328
|-0.935
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-0.537
|-1.767
Mullinax's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|72-66-71-67
|-12
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|68-67-69-67
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Mullinax as of the start of The RSM Classic.
