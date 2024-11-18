Trey Mullinax betting profile: The RSM Classic

In his last five tournaments, Mullinax has an average finish of 34th.

He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.

Mullinax has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Trey Mullinax has averaged 318.7 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Mullinax is averaging -0.935 Strokes Gained: Putting.