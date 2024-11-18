PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Trey Mullinax betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

    Trey Mullinax looks for better results in the 2024 The RSM Classic having failed to make the cut at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) in 2022.

    Latest odds for Mullinax at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • In his last five appearances at The RSM Classic, Mullinax has an average finish of 51st, and an average score of 7-under.
    • Mullinax last participated in The RSM Classic in 2022, missing the cut with a score of 5-over.
    • When Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Mullinax's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/17/2022W/D75+5
    11/18/2021MC67-74-1

    Mullinax's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Mullinax has an average finish of 34th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Mullinax has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Trey Mullinax has averaged 318.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Mullinax is averaging -0.935 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Mullinax is averaging -1.767 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Mullinax's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance20311.8318.7
    Greens in Regulation %17963.54%73.81%
    Putts Per Round12629.1730.6
    Par Breakers17019.87%22.62%
    Bogey Avoidance18016.35%9.92%

    Mullinax's best finishes

    • Mullinax participated in 27 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 40.7%.
    • Last season Mullinax had his best performance at the Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course. He shot 13-under and finished 25th (10 shots back of the winner).
    • Mullinax compiled 291 points last season, which ranked him 130th in the FedExCup standings.

    Mullinax's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.1110.855
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1010.032-1.367
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green150-0.132-0.322
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting167-0.328-0.935
    Average Strokes Gained: Total163-0.537-1.767

    Mullinax's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4272-66-71-67-12--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2568-67-69-67-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC77-75+10--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-68E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mullinax as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.