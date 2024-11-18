Trace Crowe betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.187.

Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 5.701 (he finished 24th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Crowe delivered his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.555.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Crowe posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.301, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 60th in that tournament.