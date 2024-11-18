Trace Crowe betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Trace Crowe carded a 37th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 The RSM Classic trying for better results.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- In the past five years, this is Crowe's first time competing at The RSM Classic.
- With numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth), Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023.
- Åberg also posted numbers of 309.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 86.11% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (ninth).
Crowe's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Crowe has an average finish of 49th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Crowe has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.
- Trace Crowe has averaged 307.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Crowe has an average of -0.901 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Crowe is averaging -1.356 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Crowe's advanced stats and rankings
- Crowe has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.123, which ranks 128th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.9 yards) ranks 87th, and his 59.7% driving accuracy average ranks 122nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Crowe has a -0.021 average that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 104th with a 66.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Crowe has registered a 0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 31st with a putts-per-round average of 28.48, and he ranks 23rd by breaking par 26.68% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|87
|301.9
|307.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|104
|66.50%
|69.30%
|Putts Per Round
|31
|28.48
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|23
|26.68%
|28.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|138
|15.24%
|13.74%
Crowe's best finishes
- Crowe has played 23 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 52.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- As of now, Crowe has accumulated 235 points, which ranks him 135th in the FedExCup standings.
Crowe's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.187.
- Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 5.701 (he finished 24th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Crowe delivered his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.555.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Crowe posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.301, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 60th in that tournament.
- Crowe posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.902) in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.123
|-2.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.021
|0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|80
|0.068
|1.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.091
|-0.901
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|0.015
|-1.356
Crowe's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-67
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-69-69-74
|-6
|30
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|69-71-70-73
|-1
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|69-68-67-70
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|71-63-71-70
|-9
|14
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|66-68-67-74
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|44
|70-64-67-72
|-11
|12
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-72-68-67
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-67-69-67
|-12
|80
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|68-69-72-67
|-12
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|54
|70-66-68-72
|-8
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|63
|67-71-69-76
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|W/D
|69-72-75
|E
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|67-70-68-72
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.