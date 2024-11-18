PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Trace Crowe betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Trace Crowe carded a 37th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 The RSM Classic trying for better results.

    Latest odds for Crowe at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • In the past five years, this is Crowe's first time competing at The RSM Classic.
    • With numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth), Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023.
    • Åberg also posted numbers of 309.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 86.11% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Crowe's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Crowe has an average finish of 49th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Crowe has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.
    • Trace Crowe has averaged 307.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Crowe has an average of -0.901 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Crowe is averaging -1.356 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Crowe's advanced stats and rankings

    • Crowe has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.123, which ranks 128th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.9 yards) ranks 87th, and his 59.7% driving accuracy average ranks 122nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Crowe has a -0.021 average that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 104th with a 66.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Crowe has registered a 0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 31st with a putts-per-round average of 28.48, and he ranks 23rd by breaking par 26.68% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance87301.9307.4
    Greens in Regulation %10466.50%69.30%
    Putts Per Round3128.4828.8
    Par Breakers2326.68%28.07%
    Bogey Avoidance13815.24%13.74%

    Crowe's best finishes

    • Crowe has played 23 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he had a 52.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
    • As of now, Crowe has accumulated 235 points, which ranks him 135th in the FedExCup standings.

    Crowe's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.187.
    • Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 5.701 (he finished 24th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Crowe delivered his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.555.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Crowe posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.301, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 60th in that tournament.
    • Crowe posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.902) in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

    Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.123-2.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.0210.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green800.0681.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.091-0.901
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1090.015-1.356

    Crowe's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-72-67-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-69-69-74-630
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6069-71-70-73-15
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenW/D79+7--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1169-68-67-70-1435
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-72-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3271-63-71-70-914
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2766-68-67-74-529
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-73+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4470-64-67-72-1112
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC68-71-5--
    July 25-283M Open2468-72-68-67-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship765-67-69-67-1280
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC76-69+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4268-69-72-67-12--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship5470-66-68-72-8--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open6367-71-69-76-1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipW/D69-72-75E--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship3767-70-68-72-7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.