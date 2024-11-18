Luke List betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where his 3.137 mark ranked sixth in the field.

List put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking third in the field at 6.128. In that event, he finished second.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List delivered his best performance this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.338.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.658, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.