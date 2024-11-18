Luke List betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Luke List will play Nov. 21-24 in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, at the 2024 The RSM Classic. In his last tournament he took 54th in the World Wide Technology Championship, shooting 8-under at El Cardonal at Diamante.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- In his last seven appearances at The RSM Classic, List has an average finish of 20th, and an average score of 13-under.
- In List's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he finished 19th after posting a score of 16-under.
- Ludvig Åberg finished with 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).
List's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|19
|67-68-66-65
|-16
|11/17/2022
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|11/18/2021
|10
|68-67-66-68
|-13
|11/19/2020
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|11/21/2019
|53
|67-69-68-73
|-5
List's recent performances
- List has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- List has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.
- Luke List has averaged 316.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, List is averaging 1.285 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- List is averaging 1.155 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.092 (83rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 305.1 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, List ranks 129th on TOUR with a mark of -0.154.
- On the greens, List's 0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 94th on TOUR this season, and his 29.41 putts-per-round average ranks 151st. He has broken par 23.93% of the time (101st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|56
|305.1
|316.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|81
|67.78%
|71.91%
|Putts Per Round
|151
|29.41
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|101
|23.93%
|26.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|101
|14.44%
|12.04%
List's best finishes
- List has taken part in 26 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 14 times.
- With 601 points, List currently sits 75th in the FedExCup standings.
List's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where his 3.137 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- List put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking third in the field at 6.128. In that event, he finished second.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List delivered his best performance this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.338.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.658, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.092
|1.787
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.154
|-2.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|157
|-0.253
|0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|0.020
|1.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.294
|1.155
List's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|67-70-68-66
|-21
|85
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-68-72-69
|-4
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-68-74-74
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|72-67-69
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|65-69-68-68
|-14
|375
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|56
|69-78-72-79
|+10
|10
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|75-75-71-74
|+7
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-62-75
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-66-68
|-14
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|70-70-73-72
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|67-76
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|70-67-70-69
|-12
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|41
|69-68-72-66
|-9
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|69-67-67-67
|-10
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|70-68-71-71
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.