Luke List betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Luke List will play Nov. 21-24 in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, at the 2024 The RSM Classic. In his last tournament he took 54th in the World Wide Technology Championship, shooting 8-under at El Cardonal at Diamante.

    Latest odds for List at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • In his last seven appearances at The RSM Classic, List has an average finish of 20th, and an average score of 13-under.
    • In List's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he finished 19th after posting a score of 16-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg finished with 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).

    List's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/20231967-68-66-65-16
    11/17/2022MC68-75+1
    11/18/20211068-67-66-68-13
    11/19/2020MC74-72+4
    11/21/20195367-69-68-73-5

    List's recent performances

    • List has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • List has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Luke List has averaged 316.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, List is averaging 1.285 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • List is averaging 1.155 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    List's advanced stats and rankings

    • List owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.092 (83rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 305.1 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, List ranks 129th on TOUR with a mark of -0.154.
    • On the greens, List's 0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 94th on TOUR this season, and his 29.41 putts-per-round average ranks 151st. He has broken par 23.93% of the time (101st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance56305.1316.9
    Greens in Regulation %8167.78%71.91%
    Putts Per Round15129.4129.2
    Par Breakers10123.93%26.23%
    Bogey Avoidance10114.44%12.04%

    List's best finishes

    • List has taken part in 26 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 14 times.
    • With 601 points, List currently sits 75th in the FedExCup standings.

    List's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where his 3.137 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • List put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking third in the field at 6.128. In that event, he finished second.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List delivered his best performance this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.338.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.658, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.

    List's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee830.0921.787
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.154-2.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green157-0.2530.286
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting940.0201.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141-0.2941.155

    List's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry2267-70-68-66-2185
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6667-68-72-69-44
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-68-74-74-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2672-67-69-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational265-69-68-68-14375
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-72E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5669-78-72-79+1010
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3875-75-71-74+720
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-62-75-1916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-66-68-1421
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC69-77+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6770-70-73-72-33
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-72+1--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-69-1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC67-76+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4270-67-70-69-12--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC68-74E--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4169-68-72-66-9--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1669-67-67-67-10--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship5470-68-71-71-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.