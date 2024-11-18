1H AGO
Taylor Moore betting profile: The RSM Classic
Taylor Moore looks to show better in the 2024 The RSM Classic than the last time he played in this tournament in 2022 when he failed to make the cut.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Over his last two trips to The RSM Classic, Moore has an average score of 14-under, with an average finish of eighth.
- In Moore's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Ludvig Åberg finished with 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Åberg averaged 309.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 86.11% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
Moore's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/17/2022
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|11/18/2021
|8
|66-65-71-66
|-14
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Moore has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 8-under.
- Off the tee, Taylor Moore has averaged 317.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 0.781 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Moore is averaging 1.284 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.249 this season (47th on TOUR). His average driving distance (307.1 yards) ranks 44th, while his 61% driving accuracy average ranks 109th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks 145th on TOUR with a mark of -0.321.
- On the greens, Moore's 0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 61st this season, and his 28.74 putts-per-round average ranks 57th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|44
|307.1
|317.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|116
|66.14%
|68.83%
|Putts Per Round
|57
|28.74
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|152
|22.05%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|83
|13.98%
|12.65%
Moore's best finishes
- Although Moore has not won any of the 28 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 75%.
- As of now, Moore has collected 803 points, which ranks him 60th in the FedExCup standings.
Moore's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.130.
- Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.280 (he finished 31st in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.808. He finished second in that event.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.361, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.
- Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked second in the field.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.249
|2.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.321
|-2.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|81
|0.064
|0.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.172
|0.781
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.164
|1.284
Moore's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|71-65-70-66
|-20
|68
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|70-71-73-75
|+1
|3
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-70-71
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-70-72-66
|-7
|17
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-73-68-70
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-71-73-76
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|72-68-70-71
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-73-69-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|64-71-67-67
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-75-75-70
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|68-70-71-74
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|68-68-76-76
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|133
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-81
|+12
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|68
|70-68-72-71
|+1
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|68-71-66-69
|-14
|62
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|69-71-65-68
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|65-71-67-73
|-4
|6
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|71-70-72-71
|+4
|15
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|70-65-71-70
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|65-70-67-70
|-12
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|11
|63-67-72-66
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of The RSM Classic.
