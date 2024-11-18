Taylor Moore betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.130.

Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.280 (he finished 31st in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.808. He finished second in that event.

At the 3M Open in July 2024, Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.361, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.