Taylor Moore betting profile: The RSM Classic

Taylor Moore betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Taylor Moore looks to show better in the 2024 The RSM Classic than the last time he played in this tournament in 2022 when he failed to make the cut.

    Latest odds for Moore at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Over his last two trips to The RSM Classic, Moore has an average score of 14-under, with an average finish of eighth.
    • In Moore's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Ludvig Åberg finished with 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Åberg averaged 309.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 86.11% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.

    Moore's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/17/2022MC72-74+4
    11/18/2021866-65-71-66-14

    Moore's recent performances

    • Moore has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Moore has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 8-under.
    • Off the tee, Taylor Moore has averaged 317.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 0.781 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Moore is averaging 1.284 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.249 this season (47th on TOUR). His average driving distance (307.1 yards) ranks 44th, while his 61% driving accuracy average ranks 109th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks 145th on TOUR with a mark of -0.321.
    • On the greens, Moore's 0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 61st this season, and his 28.74 putts-per-round average ranks 57th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance44307.1317.7
    Greens in Regulation %11666.14%68.83%
    Putts Per Round5728.7428.9
    Par Breakers15222.05%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance8313.98%12.65%

    Moore's best finishes

    • Although Moore has not won any of the 28 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 75%.
    • As of now, Moore has collected 803 points, which ranks him 60th in the FedExCup standings.

    Moore's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.130.
    • Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.280 (he finished 31st in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.808. He finished second in that event.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.361, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.
    • Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked second in the field.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.2492.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.321-2.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green810.0640.414
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.1720.781
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.1641.284

    Moore's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry2571-65-70-66-2068
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7070-71-73-75+13
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-70-71-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open3969-70-72-66-717
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-73-68-70-438
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-71-73-76+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3172-68-70-71-738
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-73-69-68-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open264-71-67-67-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-75-75-70+398
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5868-70-71-74-18
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3868-68-76-76+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship1267-68-69-68-12133
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-75+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-81+12--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6870-68-72-71+16
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1068-71-66-69-1462
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-68+3--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-74+10--
    July 25-283M Open1269-71-65-68-1156
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5265-71-67-73-46
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6671-70-72-71+415
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4270-65-71-70-12--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2965-70-67-70-12--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1163-67-72-66-12--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-69-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.