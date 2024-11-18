Taylor Montgomery betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Taylor Montgomery of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Taylor Montgomery seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 The RSM Classic. He took eighth at the par-70 Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) in 2023.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Montgomery's average finish has been 12th, and his average score 16-under, over his last two appearances at The RSM Classic.
- Montgomery finished eighth (with a score of 18-under) in his most recent go-round at The RSM Classic (in 2023).
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).
Montgomery's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|8
|69-65-67-63
|-18
|11/17/2022
|15
|69-66-65-69
|-13
Montgomery's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Montgomery has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
- Montgomery has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of 3-under in his only made cut over his last five events.
- Taylor Montgomery has averaged 283.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Montgomery has an average of 1.815 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Montgomery is averaging -6.569 Strokes Gained: Total.
Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings
- Montgomery owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.368 (183rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 290.2 yards ranks 169th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Montgomery owns a -0.496 average that ranks 168th on TOUR. He ranks 182nd with a 59.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Montgomery has delivered a 0.873 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him first on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of 27.74. He has broken par 24.78% of the time (71st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|169
|290.2
|283.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|182
|59.78%
|57.58%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.74
|27.1
|Par Breakers
|71
|24.78%
|21.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|141
|15.44%
|16.16%
Montgomery's best finishes
- Montgomery, who has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- Montgomery, who has 325 points, currently ranks 116th in the FedExCup standings.
Montgomery's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Montgomery posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 41st in the field at 0.499.
- Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 7.116 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery's best performance this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.040 (he finished 44th in that event).
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Montgomery delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.599, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
- Montgomery recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|183
|-1.368
|-6.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-0.496
|-1.937
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|42
|0.181
|0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|0.873
|1.815
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-0.809
|-6.569
Montgomery's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|64-68-69-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|61
|68-69-65-73
|-13
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|68-70-70-72
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-71-70
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-68-67-73
|-7
|17
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|60
|71-69-73-68
|-3
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|11
|68-70-68-70
|-12
|160
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|81
|+9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|80
|+9
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|65-68-77-70
|-8
|10
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|74
|66-71-72-74
|+3
|3
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|64
|68-74-70-73
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.