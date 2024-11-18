PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Taylor Montgomery betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Taylor Montgomery of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Taylor Montgomery seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 The RSM Classic. He took eighth at the par-70 Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) in 2023.

    Latest odds for Montgomery at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Montgomery's average finish has been 12th, and his average score 16-under, over his last two appearances at The RSM Classic.
    • Montgomery finished eighth (with a score of 18-under) in his most recent go-round at The RSM Classic (in 2023).
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Montgomery's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/2023869-65-67-63-18
    11/17/20221569-66-65-69-13

    Montgomery's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Montgomery has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
    • Montgomery has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of 3-under in his only made cut over his last five events.
    • Taylor Montgomery has averaged 283.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Montgomery has an average of 1.815 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Montgomery is averaging -6.569 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Montgomery .

    Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings

    • Montgomery owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.368 (183rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 290.2 yards ranks 169th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Montgomery owns a -0.496 average that ranks 168th on TOUR. He ranks 182nd with a 59.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Montgomery has delivered a 0.873 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him first on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of 27.74. He has broken par 24.78% of the time (71st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance169290.2283.8
    Greens in Regulation %18259.78%57.58%
    Putts Per Round127.7427.1
    Par Breakers7124.78%21.21%
    Bogey Avoidance14115.44%16.16%

    Montgomery's best finishes

    • Montgomery, who has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • Montgomery, who has 325 points, currently ranks 116th in the FedExCup standings.

    Montgomery's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Montgomery posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 41st in the field at 0.499.
    • Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 7.116 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery's best performance this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.040 (he finished 44th in that event).
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Montgomery delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.599, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
    • Montgomery recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.

    Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee183-1.368-6.658
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green168-0.496-1.937
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green420.1810.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting10.8731.815
    Average Strokes Gained: Total165-0.809-6.569

    Montgomery's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1364-68-69-67-1255
    January 18-21The American Express6168-69-65-73-135
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1368-70-70-72-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-71-70-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open3969-68-67-73-717
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6071-69-73-68-35
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1168-70-68-70-12160
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-69+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenW/D81+9--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-73-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D80+9--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4465-68-77-70-810
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open7466-71-72-74+33
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-80+8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipW/D74+2--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC73-74+5--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship6468-74-70-73-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.