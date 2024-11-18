Taylor Montgomery betting profile: The RSM Classic

In his last five appearances, Montgomery has not finished in the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five events.

Montgomery has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He finished with a score of 3-under in his only made cut over his last five events.

Taylor Montgomery has averaged 283.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Montgomery has an average of 1.815 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.