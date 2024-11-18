Sung Kang betting profile: The RSM Classic

In his last five appearances, Kang has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

He posted a final score of -14 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Sung Kang has averaged 311.7 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Kang is averaging 1.094 Strokes Gained: Putting.