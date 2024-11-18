Sung Kang betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Sung Kang looks to fair better in the 2024 The RSM Classic than the last time he played in this event in 2023 when he failed to make the cut.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Over his last seven trips to The RSM Classic, Kang has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 42nd.
- In Kang's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- With numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth), Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (ninth).
Kang's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|11/17/2022
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|11/18/2021
|63
|67-68-76-70
|-1
|11/19/2020
|MC
|71-76
|+5
Kang's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Kang has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Kang hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 48th.
- He posted a final score of -14 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Sung Kang has averaged 311.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Kang is averaging 1.094 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kang is averaging -0.797 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kang's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|299.8
|311.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.25%
|73.61%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.64
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.84%
|24.54%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.89%
|9.26%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kang's best finishes
- Kang has taken part in six tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those six events, he made the cut one time.
Kang's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.843
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.605
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.797
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kang's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|68-68-64-71
|-13
|12
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-65
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.