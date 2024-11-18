PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Stewart Cink betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Stewart Cink shot 11-under and finished 44th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Cink at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Cink's average finish has been 31st, and his average score 10-under, over his last eight appearances at The RSM Classic.
    • In 2023, Cink finished 44th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic.
    • When Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Cink's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/20234469-67-69-66-11
    11/17/2022MC70-69-3
    11/18/2021MC68-77+3
    11/19/2020MC74-70+2
    11/21/20194369-67-68-71-7

    Cink's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Cink has an average finish of 54th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Cink has an average finishing position of 54th in his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Stewart Cink has averaged 301.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Cink is averaging -0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Cink is averaging -2.001 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Cink .

    Cink's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-297.9301.0
    Greens in Regulation %-67.17%64.68%
    Putts Per Round-29.6830.0
    Par Breakers-20.08%18.25%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.16%18.25%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cink's best finishes

    • Cink has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut seven times.

    Cink's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.544
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.001

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cink's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2467-65-69-69-1033
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-76+6--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-67-76-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-75+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3973-69-69-75-215
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2770-66-72-67-529
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-73+3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5268-69-69-69-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6266-67-70-73-44
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    July 25-283M Open4666-69-72-72-59
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-75+6--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-72-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cink as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.