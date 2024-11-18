Stewart Cink betting profile: The RSM Classic
Stewart Cink shot 11-under and finished 44th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The RSM Classic.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Cink's average finish has been 31st, and his average score 10-under, over his last eight appearances at The RSM Classic.
- In 2023, Cink finished 44th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic.
- When Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).
Cink's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|44
|69-67-69-66
|-11
|11/17/2022
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|11/18/2021
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|11/19/2020
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|11/21/2019
|43
|69-67-68-71
|-7
Cink's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Cink has an average finish of 54th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Cink has an average finishing position of 54th in his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Stewart Cink has averaged 301.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Cink is averaging -0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Cink is averaging -2.001 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cink's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|297.9
|301.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.17%
|64.68%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.68
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.08%
|18.25%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.16%
|18.25%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cink's best finishes
- Cink has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut seven times.
Cink's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.001
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cink's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|67-65-69-69
|-10
|33
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-67-76-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|73-69-69-75
|-2
|15
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|70-66-72-67
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|68-69-69-69
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|62
|66-67-70-73
|-4
|4
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|66-69-72-72
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cink as of the start of The RSM Classic.
