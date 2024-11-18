Stewart Cink betting profile: The RSM Classic

In his last five appearances, Cink has an average finish of 54th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Stewart Cink has averaged 301.0 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Cink is averaging -0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting.