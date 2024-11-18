PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Si Woo Kim betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Si Woo Kim shot 6-under and took 71st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Kim at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Kim's average finish has been 71st, and his average score 6-under, over his last four appearances at The RSM Classic.
    • In Kim's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he finished 71st after posting a score of 6-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Åberg also posted numbers of 309.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 86.11% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Kim's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/20237170-66-72-68-6
    11/21/2019MC72-68-2

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Si Woo Kim has averaged 300.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging 1.422 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 1.413 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.280 this season (40th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.8 yards) ranks 146th, while his 70.4% driving accuracy average ranks 10th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 14th on TOUR with a mark of 0.506.
    • On the greens, Kim's -0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 140th this season, and his 28.34 putts-per-round average ranks 22nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance146294.8300.2
    Greens in Regulation %14165.20%61.11%
    Putts Per Round2228.3427.7
    Par Breakers9424.14%24.38%
    Bogey Avoidance4813.28%16.67%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he had a 91.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (22 cuts made).
    • Currently, Kim has 1168 points, placing him 38th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.964. He finished 42nd in that event.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.598 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.464 (he finished 17th in that tournament).
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.772, which ranked ninth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.280-0.935
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.5061.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green410.193-0.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.2181.422
    Average Strokes Gained: Total260.7611.413

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-66-70-66-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-66-70-67-811
    January 18-21The American Express2564-66-66-73-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1466-71-69-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1268-68-69-67-1261
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4469-74-69-72E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-70-71-73+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship670-71-68-64-15263
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-70-68-66-748
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3074-76-73-70+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1868-69-67-71-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1368-65-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1670-73-70-70-1110
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5671-71-67-75+45
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1572-70-73-75+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open3271-72-74-70+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3169-67-65-69-1035
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2668-69-71-62-1029
    July 18-20The Open Championship4376-71-71-74+816
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5070-74-67-68-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship569-70-71-70-8385
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP668-71-64-64-13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.