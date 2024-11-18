Si Woo Kim betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.964. He finished 42nd in that event.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.598 (he finished 13th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.464 (he finished 17th in that tournament).

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.772, which ranked ninth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.