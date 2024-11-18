Si Woo Kim betting profile: The RSM Classic
Si Woo Kim shot 6-under and took 71st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The RSM Classic.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Kim's average finish has been 71st, and his average score 6-under, over his last four appearances at The RSM Classic.
- In Kim's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he finished 71st after posting a score of 6-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Åberg also posted numbers of 309.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 86.11% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (ninth).
Kim's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|71
|70-66-72-68
|-6
|11/21/2019
|MC
|72-68
|-2
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Si Woo Kim has averaged 300.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging 1.422 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 1.413 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.280 this season (40th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.8 yards) ranks 146th, while his 70.4% driving accuracy average ranks 10th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 14th on TOUR with a mark of 0.506.
- On the greens, Kim's -0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 140th this season, and his 28.34 putts-per-round average ranks 22nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|146
|294.8
|300.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|141
|65.20%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|22
|28.34
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|94
|24.14%
|24.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|48
|13.28%
|16.67%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 91.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (22 cuts made).
- Currently, Kim has 1168 points, placing him 38th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.964. He finished 42nd in that event.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.598 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.464 (he finished 17th in that tournament).
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.772, which ranked ninth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.280
|-0.935
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.506
|1.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|41
|0.193
|-0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.218
|1.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.761
|1.413
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-66-70-66
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-66-70-67
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|64-66-66-73
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-71-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|61
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-74-69-72
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|70-71-68-64
|-15
|263
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-70-68-66
|-7
|48
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|74-76-73-70
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|68-69-67-71
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|68-65-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|70-73-70-70
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|71-71-67-75
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|72-70-73-75
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|71-72-74-70
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|69-67-65-69
|-10
|35
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|68-69-71-62
|-10
|29
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|43
|76-71-71-74
|+8
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|70-74-67-68
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|5
|69-70-71-70
|-8
|385
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|68-71-64-64
|-13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.