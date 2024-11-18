PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sepp Straka betting profile: The RSM Classic

Betting Profile

    Sepp Straka will compete Nov. 21-24 in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, at the 2024 The RSM Classic. In his last tournament he placed 27th in the TOUR Championship, shooting 2-under at East Lake Golf Club.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • In his last five appearances at The RSM Classic, Straka has an average finish of 44th, and an average score of 8-under.
    • In Straka's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Åberg also posted numbers of 309.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 86.11% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Straka's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/17/2022MC69-75+2
    11/18/2021MC68-75+1
    11/19/20204471-65-72-66-8
    11/21/2019MC69-82+9

    Straka's recent performances

    • Straka has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Straka has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 1-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sepp Straka has averaged 303.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Straka has an average of 0.678 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka is averaging -3.749 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Straka owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.243 (49th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.9 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Straka ranks 44th on TOUR with a mark of 0.287.
    • On the greens, Straka has delivered a -0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 81st with a putts-per-round average of 28.93, and he ranks 131st by breaking par 22.81% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance144294.9303.2
    Greens in Regulation %8967.48%52.22%
    Putts Per Round8128.9328.3
    Par Breakers13122.81%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance9914.37%12.78%

    Straka's best finishes

    • Straka has played 24 tournaments this season, and he has come away with three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he had a 75% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
    • Straka, who has 1498 points, currently ranks 18th in the FedExCup standings.

    Straka's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.690.
    • Straka produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 4.704. In that event, he finished eighth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best performance this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 3.515 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • At the BMW Championship in August 2024, Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.805), which ranked third in the field.
    • Straka recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.339) in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.243-0.562
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.287-0.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170-0.338-3.721
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.0340.678
    Average Strokes Gained: Total930.158-3.749

    Straka's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge272-67-68-64-17--
    January 4-7The Sentry1267-66-70-66-23150
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-75+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2669-71-68-860
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-74E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5769-73-78-80+129
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1668-70-70-70-10115
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1673-71-74-72+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-65-67-72-14263
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-69-65-68-14431
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship868-71-67-74-4213
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge568-66-71-70-596
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday572-70-68-76-2275
    June 13-16U.S. Open5670-72-78-72+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2369-70-68-61-1278
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6166-71-69-70-84
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship2270-74-73-71+485
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3567-74-70-71-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6171-67-71-73+218
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-70-69-72-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2768-70-71-73-20

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of The RSM Classic.

