Sepp Straka betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Sepp Straka will compete Nov. 21-24 in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, at the 2024 The RSM Classic. In his last tournament he placed 27th in the TOUR Championship, shooting 2-under at East Lake Golf Club.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- In his last five appearances at The RSM Classic, Straka has an average finish of 44th, and an average score of 8-under.
- In Straka's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Åberg also posted numbers of 309.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 86.11% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (ninth).
Straka's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/17/2022
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|11/18/2021
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|11/19/2020
|44
|71-65-72-66
|-8
|11/21/2019
|MC
|69-82
|+9
Straka's recent performances
- Straka has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Straka has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 1-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Sepp Straka has averaged 303.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Straka has an average of 0.678 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Straka is averaging -3.749 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.243 (49th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.9 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Straka ranks 44th on TOUR with a mark of 0.287.
- On the greens, Straka has delivered a -0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 81st with a putts-per-round average of 28.93, and he ranks 131st by breaking par 22.81% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|144
|294.9
|303.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|89
|67.48%
|52.22%
|Putts Per Round
|81
|28.93
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|131
|22.81%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|99
|14.37%
|12.78%
Straka's best finishes
- Straka has played 24 tournaments this season, and he has come away with three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 75% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Straka, who has 1498 points, currently ranks 18th in the FedExCup standings.
Straka's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.690.
- Straka produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 4.704. In that event, he finished eighth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best performance this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 3.515 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- At the BMW Championship in August 2024, Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.805), which ranked third in the field.
- Straka recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.339) in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.243
|-0.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.287
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|170
|-0.338
|-3.721
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.034
|0.678
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.158
|-3.749
Straka's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|2
|72-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|12
|67-66-70-66
|-23
|150
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|69-71-68
|-8
|60
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|69-73-78-80
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|73-71-74-72
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-65-67-72
|-14
|263
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-69-65-68
|-144
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|68-71-67-74
|-4
|213
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|68-66-71-70
|-5
|96
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|72-70-68-76
|-2
|275
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|70-72-78-72
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|69-70-68-61
|-12
|78
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|66-71-69-70
|-8
|4
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|22
|70-74-73-71
|+4
|85
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|35
|67-74-70-71
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|71-67-71-73
|+2
|18
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-70-69-72
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|27
|68-70-71-73
|-2
|0
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.