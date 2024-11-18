Sepp Straka betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.690.

Straka produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 4.704. In that event, he finished eighth.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best performance this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 3.515 mark ranked fifth in the field.

At the BMW Championship in August 2024, Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.805), which ranked third in the field.