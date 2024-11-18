PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Sean O'Hair betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sean O'Hair betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Sean O'Hair seeks better results in the 2024 The RSM Classic having failed to make the cut at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) in 2023.

    Latest odds for O'Hair at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Over his last five trips to The RSM Classic, O'Hair has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 53rd.
    • In O'Hair's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • With numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth), Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023.
    • Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.

    O'Hair's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/2023MC72-67-3
    11/17/2022MC69-72-1
    11/19/20205970-68-69-73-2

    O'Hair's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
    • O'Hair has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sean O'Hair has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • O'Hair has an average of -3.998 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, O'Hair is averaging -4.653 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on O'Hair .

    O'Hair's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-296.8301.3
    Greens in Regulation %-70.19%76.11%
    Putts Per Round-30.1331.8
    Par Breakers-22.78%17.22%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.41%16.11%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    O'Hair's best finishes

    • O'Hair has played 12 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut five times (41.7%).

    O'Hair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.921
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.607
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---3.998
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.653

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    O'Hair's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6170-68-72-72-63
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1871-65-68-72-1228
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3763-71-65-74-1353
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6168-72-69-73-23
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2763-71-71-70-529
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-69-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC78-72+6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-71E--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-71-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for O'Hair as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.