Sean O'Hair betting profile: The RSM Classic

Over his last five trips to The RSM Classic, O'Hair has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 53rd.

In O'Hair's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.

With numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth), Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023.