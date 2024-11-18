Sean O'Hair betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Sean O'Hair seeks better results in the 2024 The RSM Classic having failed to make the cut at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) in 2023.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Over his last five trips to The RSM Classic, O'Hair has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 53rd.
- In O'Hair's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- With numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth), Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023.
- Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.
O'Hair's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|11/17/2022
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|11/19/2020
|59
|70-68-69-73
|-2
O'Hair's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
- O'Hair has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Sean O'Hair has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five starts.
- O'Hair has an average of -3.998 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, O'Hair is averaging -4.653 Strokes Gained: Total.
O'Hair's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|296.8
|301.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|70.19%
|76.11%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.13
|31.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.78%
|17.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.41%
|16.11%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
O'Hair's best finishes
- O'Hair has played 12 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut five times (41.7%).
O'Hair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.921
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.607
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-3.998
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.653
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
O'Hair's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|70-68-72-72
|-6
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|71-65-68-72
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|37
|63-71-65-74
|-135
|3
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|61
|68-72-69-73
|-2
|3
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|63-71-71-70
|-5
|29
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for O'Hair as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.