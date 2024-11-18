Seamus Power betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he put up a 3.703 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 10th in that event.

Power's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he posted a 6.869 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 16th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.676 (he finished 66th in that tournament).

At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Power recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.952, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.