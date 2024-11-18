PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Seamus Power betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Seamus Power betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Seamus Power hits the links Nov. 21-24 in the 2024 The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) following a 23rd-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Power at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • In his last six appearances at The RSM Classic, Power has an average finish of 28th, and an average score of 11-under.
    • In Power's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2022, he finished fifth after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg finished with 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.

    Power's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/17/2022566-68-67-66-15
    11/18/2021463-69-67-68-15
    11/21/2019MC75-65-2

    Power's recent performances

    • Power has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard three times over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Power has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Seamus Power has averaged 310.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Power is averaging 2.077 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Power has an average of 4.763 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Power .

    Power's advanced stats and rankings

    • Power has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.059 this season, which ranks 91st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.4 yards) ranks 99th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Power ranks 59th on TOUR with a mark of 0.238.
    • On the greens, Power has registered a 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.78, and he ranks 160th by breaking par 21.87% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance99300.4310.0
    Greens in Regulation %7467.95%71.60%
    Putts Per Round6328.7828.2
    Par Breakers16021.87%26.23%
    Bogey Avoidance911.99%8.02%

    Power's best finishes

    • Power hasn't won any of the 27 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 21 times.
    • Currently, Power has 703 points, ranking him 67th in the FedExCup standings.

    Power's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he put up a 3.703 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
    • Power's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he posted a 6.869 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.676 (he finished 66th in that tournament).
    • At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Power recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.952, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
    • Power posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, a performance that ranked him 17th in the field.

    Power's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee910.0590.492
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.2381.824
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green940.0390.370
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting890.0412.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.3774.763

    Power's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry5071-71-71-67-1213
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7472-66-69-72-12
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3172-69-68-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6671-69-74-69-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3174-68-67-71-438
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2172-74-69-72-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6472-69-78-69E7
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2668-69-68-76-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1265-70-66-72-11136
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-67-2--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1672-71-70-70-1110
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2769-74-73-77+553
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-76+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2067-70-67-63-1395
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1764-70-66-65-1951
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6569-67-73-68-34
    July 25-283M Open3769-68-69-71-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2866-70-69-66-928
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1067-70-66-67-10290
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1166-67-69-68-18--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1172-64-68-65-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-73-1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1369-62-72-66-11--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2372-68-70-65-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.