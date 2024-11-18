Seamus Power betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Seamus Power hits the links Nov. 21-24 in the 2024 The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) following a 23rd-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which was his most recent tournament.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- In his last six appearances at The RSM Classic, Power has an average finish of 28th, and an average score of 11-under.
- In Power's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2022, he finished fifth after posting a score of 15-under.
- Ludvig Åberg finished with 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.
Power's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/17/2022
|5
|66-68-67-66
|-15
|11/18/2021
|4
|63-69-67-68
|-15
|11/21/2019
|MC
|75-65
|-2
Power's recent performances
- Power has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard three times over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Power has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Seamus Power has averaged 310.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Power is averaging 2.077 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Power has an average of 4.763 in his past five tournaments.
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.059 this season, which ranks 91st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.4 yards) ranks 99th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Power ranks 59th on TOUR with a mark of 0.238.
- On the greens, Power has registered a 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.78, and he ranks 160th by breaking par 21.87% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|99
|300.4
|310.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|74
|67.95%
|71.60%
|Putts Per Round
|63
|28.78
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|160
|21.87%
|26.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|9
|11.99%
|8.02%
Power's best finishes
- Power hasn't won any of the 27 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 21 times.
- Currently, Power has 703 points, ranking him 67th in the FedExCup standings.
Power's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he put up a 3.703 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
- Power's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he posted a 6.869 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.676 (he finished 66th in that tournament).
- At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Power recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.952, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- Power posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, a performance that ranked him 17th in the field.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.059
|0.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.238
|1.824
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|94
|0.039
|0.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.041
|2.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.377
|4.763
Power's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|71-71-71-67
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|72-66-69-72
|-1
|2
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|72-69-68
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-69-74-69
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|74-68-67-71
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|72-74-69-72
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-69-78-69
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|68-69-68-76
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|65-70-66-72
|-11
|136
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|72-71-70-70
|-1
|110
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|69-74-73-77
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|20
|67-70-67-63
|-13
|95
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|17
|64-70-66-65
|-19
|51
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|65
|69-67-73-68
|-3
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|69-68-69-71
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|66-70-69-66
|-9
|28
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|10
|67-70-66-67
|-10
|290
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|66-67-69-68
|-18
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|72-64-68-65
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|13
|69-62-72-66
|-11
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|23
|72-68-70-65
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.