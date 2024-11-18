PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Sangmoon Bae betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Sangmoon Bae enters the 2024 The RSM Classic Nov. 21-24 coming off a 37th-place finish in the Procore Championship in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Bae at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Over his last two trips to The RSM Classic, Bae has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 59th.
    • Bae missed the cut (with a score of 7-over) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2019.
    • With numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth), Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023.
    • Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28.00 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.

    Bae's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/21/2019MC72-77+7

    Bae's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Bae has an average finish of 50th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Bae hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 50th.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Sangmoon Bae has averaged 292.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Bae has an average of 3.385 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bae is averaging 2.118 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bae's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-295.4292.5
    Greens in Regulation %-63.61%61.46%
    Putts Per Round-28.5028.7
    Par Breakers-20.00%20.14%
    Bogey Avoidance-14.44%11.11%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Bae's best finishes

    • Bae played seven tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
    • Last season Bae's best performance came at the Procore Championship, where he shot 6-under and finished 37th.
    • With 12 points last season, Bae ranked 232nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Bae's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.641
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.780
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--3.385
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.118

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Bae's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6168-72-71-71-63
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-69--
    September 12-15Procore Championship3771-70-68-73-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bae as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.