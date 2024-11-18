Sangmoon Bae betting profile: The RSM Classic

In his last five appearances, Bae has an average finish of 50th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Bae hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 50th.

He has finished with an average score of -6 those three times he's made the cut.

Sangmoon Bae has averaged 292.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Bae has an average of 3.385 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.