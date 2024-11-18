Samuel Stevens betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.238 (he finished 10th in that event).

Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.535.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.512 mark ranked seventh in the field.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.757 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 10th in that event.