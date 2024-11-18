Samuel Stevens betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Samuel Stevens hits the links Nov. 21-24 in the 2024 The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) after a 67th-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which was his last competition.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Stevens has missed the cut in his last two appearances at The RSM Classic.
- In 2023, Stevens failed to make the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic.
- When Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (ninth).
Stevens' recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|MC
|72-70
|E
|11/17/2022
|MC
|72-67
|-3
Stevens' recent performances
- Stevens has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- Stevens has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Samuel Stevens has averaged 305.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Stevens has an average of 3.124 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens is averaging 4.117 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.402 ranks 21st on TOUR this season, and his 58.5% driving accuracy average ranks 143rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens ranks 146th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.322. Additionally, he ranks 43rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.62%.
- On the greens, Stevens' 0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 31st this season, and his 28.85 putts-per-round average ranks 70th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|47
|306.9
|305.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|43
|69.62%
|72.50%
|Putts Per Round
|70
|28.85
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|20
|26.83%
|29.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|28
|12.65%
|11.94%
Stevens' best finishes
- Stevens hasn't won any of the 28 tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 23 times, a success rate of 82.1%.
- Currently, Stevens ranks 96th in the FedExCup standings with 436 points.
Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.238 (he finished 10th in that event).
- Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.535.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.512 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.757 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
- Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.402
|2.897
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.322
|-1.884
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|65
|0.116
|-0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.360
|3.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.555
|4.117
Stevens' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|67-67-63-73
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|70-65-68-74
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-68-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-67-69-70
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|70-71-73-73
|+3
|4
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|73-68-67-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-71-71-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-71-67-64
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|68-69-68-65
|-14
|38
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|68-68-68-68
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|69-66-66-73
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|70-66-67-69
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|69-68-71-66
|-6
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|64
|75-65-70-72
|-2
|4
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|71-67-72-72
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|67-69-69-70
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|69-70-64-68
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|22
|67-67-68-69
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|70-66-69-66
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|67
|68-72-71-74
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.