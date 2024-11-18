PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Samuel Stevens betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Samuel Stevens hits the links Nov. 21-24 in the 2024 The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) after a 67th-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Stevens at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Stevens has missed the cut in his last two appearances at The RSM Classic.
    • In 2023, Stevens failed to make the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic.
    • When Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Stevens' recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/2023MC72-70E
    11/17/2022MC72-67-3

    Stevens' recent performances

    • Stevens has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • Stevens has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Samuel Stevens has averaged 305.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Stevens has an average of 3.124 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens is averaging 4.117 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.402 ranks 21st on TOUR this season, and his 58.5% driving accuracy average ranks 143rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens ranks 146th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.322. Additionally, he ranks 43rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.62%.
    • On the greens, Stevens' 0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 31st this season, and his 28.85 putts-per-round average ranks 70th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance47306.9305.6
    Greens in Regulation %4369.62%72.50%
    Putts Per Round7028.8528.7
    Par Breakers2026.83%29.17%
    Bogey Avoidance2812.65%11.94%

    Stevens' best finishes

    • Stevens hasn't won any of the 28 tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 23 times, a success rate of 82.1%.
    • Currently, Stevens ranks 96th in the FedExCup standings with 436 points.

    Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.238 (he finished 10th in that event).
    • Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.535.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.512 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.757 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
    • Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).

    Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.4022.897
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.322-1.884
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green650.116-0.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.3603.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.5554.117

    Stevens' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2467-67-63-73-1033
    January 18-21The American Express6570-65-68-74-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-68-72-74-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2870-66-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1869-67-69-70-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6470-71-73-73+34
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5773-68-67-72E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-71-71-69-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4069-68-72-71-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-71-67-64-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6270-66-70-70-85
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1068-69-68-65-1438
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-69+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1468-68-68-68-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1069-66-66-73-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3470-66-67-69-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5769-68-71-66-65
    July 25-283M Open6475-65-70-72-24
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship3771-67-72-72-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3767-69-69-70-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2369-70-64-68-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2267-67-68-69-9--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship670-66-69-66-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6768-72-71-74+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.