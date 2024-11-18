Sam Ryder betting profile: The RSM Classic

Ryder has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Ryder has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Sam Ryder has averaged 300.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Ryder is averaging -2.079 Strokes Gained: Putting.