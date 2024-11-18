PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sam Ryder betting profile: The RSM Classic

Sam Ryder betting profile: The RSM Classic

    After he finished 13th in this tournament in 2023, Sam Ryder has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 The RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, Nov. 21-24.

    Latest odds for Ryder at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • In his last seven appearances at The RSM Classic, Ryder has an average finish of 37th, and an average score of 10-under.
    • Ryder last participated in The RSM Classic in 2023, finishing 13th with a score of 17-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg finished with 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Ryder's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/20231367-65-65-68-17
    11/17/2022MC72-67-3
    11/18/2021MC65-80+3
    11/19/2020MC73-70+1
    11/21/2019MC71-71E

    Ryder's recent performances

    • Ryder has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Ryder has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Sam Ryder has averaged 300.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Ryder is averaging -2.079 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ryder has an average of -4.002 in his past five tournaments.
    Ryder's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ryder has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.345, which ranks 158th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.3 yards) ranks 156th, and his 65.7% driving accuracy average ranks 40th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ryder ranks 46th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.284. Additionally, he ranks 71st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.19%.
    • On the greens, Ryder has registered a -0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 119th on TOUR, while he ranks 111th with a putts-per-round average of 29.14. He has broken par 25.95% of the time (37th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance156293.3300.6
    Greens in Regulation %7168.19%71.18%
    Putts Per Round11129.1429.5
    Par Breakers3725.95%26.74%
    Bogey Avoidance12714.92%13.89%

    Ryder's best finishes

    • Although Ryder has not won any of the 27 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • Currently, Ryder sits 127th in the FedExCup standings with 282 points.

    Ryder's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.168.
    • Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking fifth in the field at 5.401. In that tournament, he finished 64th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 1.977 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (10.596). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him 16th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 16th.

    Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee158-0.3450.329
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.284-1.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green148-0.215-1.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.107-2.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Total146-0.382-4.002

    Ryder's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express6269-66-67-74-124
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-72-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2166-68-74-66-1037
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1670-69-70-69-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-70-78-65-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6469-70-74-68+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC80-77+13--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4370-70-69-72-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-70-71--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-66-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2667-69-66-72-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-71+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3469-67-69-67-1218
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2569-65-68-71-1520
    July 25-283M OpenMC74-74+6--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC76-68E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC78-70+4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4064-66-74-69-11--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-77+4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3069-69-70-68-12--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship571-62-68-69-14--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.