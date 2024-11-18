Sam Ryder betting profile: The RSM Classic
After he finished 13th in this tournament in 2023, Sam Ryder has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 The RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, Nov. 21-24.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- In his last seven appearances at The RSM Classic, Ryder has an average finish of 37th, and an average score of 10-under.
- Ryder last participated in The RSM Classic in 2023, finishing 13th with a score of 17-under.
- Ludvig Åberg finished with 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).
Ryder's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|13
|67-65-65-68
|-17
|11/17/2022
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|11/18/2021
|MC
|65-80
|+3
|11/19/2020
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|11/21/2019
|MC
|71-71
|E
Ryder's recent performances
- Ryder has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Ryder has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Sam Ryder has averaged 300.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ryder is averaging -2.079 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ryder has an average of -4.002 in his past five tournaments.
Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
- Ryder has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.345, which ranks 158th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.3 yards) ranks 156th, and his 65.7% driving accuracy average ranks 40th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ryder ranks 46th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.284. Additionally, he ranks 71st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.19%.
- On the greens, Ryder has registered a -0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 119th on TOUR, while he ranks 111th with a putts-per-round average of 29.14. He has broken par 25.95% of the time (37th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|156
|293.3
|300.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|71
|68.19%
|71.18%
|Putts Per Round
|111
|29.14
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|37
|25.95%
|26.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|127
|14.92%
|13.89%
Ryder's best finishes
- Although Ryder has not won any of the 27 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- Currently, Ryder sits 127th in the FedExCup standings with 282 points.
Ryder's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.168.
- Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking fifth in the field at 5.401. In that tournament, he finished 64th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 1.977 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (10.596). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him 16th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 16th.
Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.345
|0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.284
|-1.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|148
|-0.215
|-1.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.107
|-2.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.382
|-4.002
Ryder's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-66-67-74
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|66-68-74-66
|-10
|37
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-70-78-65
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|69-70-74-68
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|80-77
|+13
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|70-70-69-72
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-70
|-71
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|67-69-66-72
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|69-67-69-67
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|25
|69-65-68-71
|-15
|20
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|40
|64-66-74-69
|-11
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|71-62-68-69
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of The RSM Classic.
