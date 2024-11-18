S.Y. Noh betting profile: The RSM Classic
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 04: S.Y. Noh of South Korea hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
S.Y. Noh enters play Nov. 21-24 in the 2024 The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) following a 62nd-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which was his most recent competition.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- In his last three appearances at The RSM Classic, Noh has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of 9-under.
- In 2023, Noh missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic.
- With numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth), Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (ninth).
Noh's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|W/D
|70
|E
|11/17/2022
|15
|68-64-70-67
|-13
Noh's recent performances
- Noh has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Noh has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
- S.Y. Noh has averaged 295.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Noh is averaging 1.052 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Noh has an average of 0.270 in his past five tournaments.
Noh's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|295.2
|295.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|74.71%
|73.61%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.03
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.75%
|19.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|7.85%
|7.99%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Noh's best finishes
- Noh has played nine tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
- In those nine events, he made the cut six times.
Noh's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.664
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.809
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.270
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Noh's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|68-72-70-67
|-11
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|69-66-73-67
|-9
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|69-68-68-70
|-9
|14
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|6
|69-66-68-65
|-20
|53
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|71-71-68-69
|-9
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|62
|70-69-67-77
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Noh as of the start of The RSM Classic.
