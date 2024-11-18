S.Y. Noh betting profile: The RSM Classic

Noh has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.

Noh has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.

He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.

S.Y. Noh has averaged 295.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Noh is averaging 1.052 Strokes Gained: Putting.