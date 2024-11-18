PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his most recent competition at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Ryo Hisatsune concluded the weekend at 8-under, good for a 29th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 The RSM Classic Nov. 21-24 aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • This is Hisatsune's first time competing at The RSM Classic in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Hisatsune has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 298.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hisatsune has an average of 3.148 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hisatsune has an average of 3.644 in his past five tournaments.
    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.040, which ranks 98th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.0 yards) ranks 135th, and his 64.2% driving accuracy average ranks 60th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hisatsune has a 0.219 mark (61st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hisatsune's 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 98th on TOUR this season, and his 29.39 putts-per-round average ranks 146th. He has broken par 23.47% of the time (112th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance135296.0298.0
    Greens in Regulation %2870.14%75.00%
    Putts Per Round14629.3929.5
    Par Breakers11223.47%24.69%
    Bogey Avoidance6013.54%10.49%

    Hisatsune's best finishes

    • Hisatsune has participated in 26 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 61.5%.
    • Hisatsune, who has 522 points, currently ranks 84th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hisatsune produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 16th in the field at 2.635.
    • Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.202 (he finished third in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.314.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.972 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
    • Hisatsune posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.902) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee980.0400.504
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.2192.408
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green106-0.004-2.416
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting980.0043.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Total790.2603.644

    Hisatsune's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3069-68-66-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express1165-67-68-65-2365
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3365-75-73-70-522
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-68-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4869-71-72-67-59
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1865-67-74-69-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3368-71-72-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7871-74-72-77+62
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC78-78+12--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1370-65-68-64-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-67-1--
    May 16-19PGA Championship1871-68-67-67-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-69+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3569-69-69-70-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3175-65-67-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5267-67-71-70-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-82+11--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship367-67-64-67-15163
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-69-5--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2567-70-67-67-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4669-72-69-66-4--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2973-67-68-68-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of The RSM Classic.

