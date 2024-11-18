Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
In his most recent competition at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Ryo Hisatsune concluded the weekend at 8-under, good for a 29th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 The RSM Classic Nov. 21-24 aiming for better results.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- This is Hisatsune's first time competing at The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (ninth).
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Hisatsune has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 298.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Hisatsune has an average of 3.148 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hisatsune has an average of 3.644 in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.040, which ranks 98th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.0 yards) ranks 135th, and his 64.2% driving accuracy average ranks 60th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hisatsune has a 0.219 mark (61st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hisatsune's 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 98th on TOUR this season, and his 29.39 putts-per-round average ranks 146th. He has broken par 23.47% of the time (112th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|135
|296.0
|298.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|28
|70.14%
|75.00%
|Putts Per Round
|146
|29.39
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|112
|23.47%
|24.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|60
|13.54%
|10.49%
Hisatsune's best finishes
- Hisatsune has participated in 26 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 61.5%.
- Hisatsune, who has 522 points, currently ranks 84th in the FedExCup standings.
Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hisatsune produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 16th in the field at 2.635.
- Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.202 (he finished third in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.314.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.972 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
- Hisatsune posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.902) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|0.040
|0.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.219
|2.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|106
|-0.004
|-2.416
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|0.004
|3.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.260
|3.644
Hisatsune's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|65-67-68-65
|-23
|65
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|65-75-73-70
|-5
|22
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-71-72-67
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-74-69
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|68-71-72-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|71-74-72-77
|+6
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-78
|+12
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|70-65-68-64
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|71-68-67-67
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|69-69-69-70
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|75-65-67-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|67-67-71-70
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-82
|+11
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|3
|67-67-64-67
|-15
|163
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|67-70-67-67
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|69-72-69-66
|-4
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|73-67-68-68
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.