Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: The RSM Classic

Hisatsune has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Hisatsune has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 298.0 yards in his past five starts.

Hisatsune has an average of 3.148 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.