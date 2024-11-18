Ryan Moore betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.436.

Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 9.014 mark ranked second in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.305 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Moore delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.961 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 21st in that event.