Ryan Moore betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
In his last competition at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Ryan Moore finished the weekend at 9-under, good for a 23rd-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 The RSM Classic Nov. 21-24 seeking better results.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Moore finished eighth (with a score of 18-under) in his lone appearance at The RSM Classic in recent years (in 2023).
- When Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Åberg also posted numbers of 309.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 86.11% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (ninth).
Moore's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|8
|70-67-62-65
|-18
Moore's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Moore has an average finish of 29th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Moore has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Ryan Moore has averaged 294.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging -1.335 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging -1.006 Strokes Gained: Total.
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.018 (112th) this season, while his average driving distance of 288.9 yards ranks 173rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks 26th on TOUR with a mark of 0.409.
- On the greens, Moore has delivered a -0.533 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 175th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a putts-per-round average of 29.40, and he ranks 167th by breaking par 21.43% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|173
|288.9
|294.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|57
|68.81%
|69.84%
|Putts Per Round
|148
|29.40
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|167
|21.43%
|23.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|72
|13.73%
|11.90%
Moore's best finishes
- Moore has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 12 times (50%).
- Currently, Moore sits 146th in the FedExCup standings with 201 points.
Moore's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.436.
- Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 9.014 mark ranked second in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.305 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Moore delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.961 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
- Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.018
|0.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.409
|0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|35
|0.215
|-0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|175
|-0.533
|-1.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|0.074
|-1.006
Moore's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-76-74
|+4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|69-67-73-74
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|65-79
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|70-69-73-72
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|72-69-67-68
|-8
|96
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|70-71-66-69
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|70-71-73-73
|-1
|10
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|69
|69-68-70-81
|+8
|3
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|60
|69-68-71-73
|+1
|5
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|71-69-69-71
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|21
|70-65-67-70
|-16
|25
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-69-70-69
|-5
|10
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|34
|65-70-68-70
|-11
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|23
|67-65-70-73
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.