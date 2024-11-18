PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ryan Moore betting profile: The RSM Classic

Ryan Moore betting profile: The RSM Classic

    In his last competition at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Ryan Moore finished the weekend at 9-under, good for a 23rd-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 The RSM Classic Nov. 21-24 seeking better results.

    Latest odds for Moore at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Moore finished eighth (with a score of 18-under) in his lone appearance at The RSM Classic in recent years (in 2023).
    • When Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Åberg also posted numbers of 309.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 86.11% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Moore's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/2023870-67-62-65-18

    Moore's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Moore has an average finish of 29th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Moore has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Ryan Moore has averaged 294.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Moore is averaging -1.335 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Moore is averaging -1.006 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.018 (112th) this season, while his average driving distance of 288.9 yards ranks 173rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks 26th on TOUR with a mark of 0.409.
    • On the greens, Moore has delivered a -0.533 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 175th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a putts-per-round average of 29.40, and he ranks 167th by breaking par 21.43% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance173288.9294.2
    Greens in Regulation %5768.81%69.84%
    Putts Per Round14829.4029.5
    Par Breakers16721.43%23.81%
    Bogey Avoidance7213.73%11.90%

    Moore's best finishes

    • Moore has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 12 times (50%).
    • Currently, Moore sits 146th in the FedExCup standings with 201 points.

    Moore's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.436.
    • Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 9.014 mark ranked second in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.305 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Moore delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.961 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
    • Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee112-0.0180.519
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.4090.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green350.215-0.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting175-0.533-1.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1050.074-1.006

    Moore's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-68-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-76-74+4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-73+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6069-67-73-74-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC65-79+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4570-69-73-72-414
    March 21-24Valspar Championship572-69-67-68-896
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3170-71-66-69-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4570-71-73-73-110
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-73-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6969-68-70-81+83
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6069-68-71-73+15
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4471-69-69-71-810
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-68-4--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2170-65-67-70-1625
    July 25-283M OpenMC67-74-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4567-69-70-69-510
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-72E--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open3465-70-68-70-11--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-70+2--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2367-65-70-73-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of The RSM Classic.

