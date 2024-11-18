Russell Knox betting profile: The RSM Classic

In his last five events, Knox has an average finish of 47th.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.

Knox has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 10-under.

In terms of driving distance, Russell Knox has averaged 289.3 yards in his past five starts.

Knox is averaging -1.438 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.