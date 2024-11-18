Russell Knox betting profile: The RSM Classic
Russell Knox looks to improve upon his 44th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 21-24.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Over his last six trips to The RSM Classic, Knox has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 32nd.
- In Knox's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he finished 44th after posting a score of 11-under.
- With numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth), Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023.
- Åberg also posted numbers of 309.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 86.11% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (ninth).
Knox's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|44
|66-70-69-66
|-11
|11/17/2022
|21
|67-70-66-67
|-12
|11/18/2021
|40
|67-68-72-69
|-6
|11/19/2020
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|11/21/2019
|20
|71-67-64-69
|-11
Knox's recent performances
- In his last five events, Knox has an average finish of 47th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Knox has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 10-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Russell Knox has averaged 289.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Knox is averaging -1.438 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Knox is averaging -0.339 Strokes Gained: Total.
Knox's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|287.4
|289.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|71.39%
|71.18%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.15
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.11%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.72%
|13.19%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Knox's best finishes
- Knox has participated in nine tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those nine tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
Knox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.636
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.339
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Knox's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-62-71
|-139
|16
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|67-68-69-71
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|55
|68-68-75-69
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Knox as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.