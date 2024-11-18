Roger Sloan betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Procore Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.239 (he finished 37th in that tournament).

Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 5.180 (he finished 61st in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sloan's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 4.722 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Sloan posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.378, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 40th in that event.