Roger Sloan betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Roger Sloan shot 2-under and placed 61st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The RSM Classic.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Over his last three trips to The RSM Classic, Sloan has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 51st.
- Sloan last participated in The RSM Classic in 2021, finishing 61st with a score of 2-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).
Sloan's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/18/2021
|61
|67-71-74-68
|-2
|11/19/2020
|23
|67-69-71-64
|-11
Sloan's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Sloan has an average finish of 61st.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Sloan has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Roger Sloan has averaged 299.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Sloan has an average of 1.137 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Sloan has an average of -1.831 in his past five tournaments.
Sloan's advanced stats and rankings
- Sloan's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.320 ranks 155th on TOUR this season, and his 63.9% driving accuracy average ranks 68th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sloan sports a 0.075 mark (95th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Sloan's 0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 59th this season, while he averages 28.88 putts per round (74th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|159
|293.1
|299.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|88
|67.53%
|67.46%
|Putts Per Round
|74
|28.88
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|111
|23.61%
|24.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|110
|14.67%
|14.68%
Sloan's best finishes
- Sloan is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 23 tournaments).
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- With 109 points, Sloan currently ranks 175th in the FedExCup standings.
Sloan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Procore Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.239 (he finished 37th in that tournament).
- Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 5.180 (he finished 61st in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sloan's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 4.722 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Sloan posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.378, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 40th in that event.
- Sloan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.902) at the Wyndham Championship (August 2024), which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
Sloan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.320
|-1.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|0.075
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|56
|0.152
|-1.609
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.177
|1.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|0.085
|-1.831
Sloan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-69
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|68-72-69-71
|-8
|4
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|69-72-70-73
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-71-71-68
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|67-70-72-68
|-7
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|68-68-71-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|53
|67-68-73-70
|-10
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|70-65-65-69
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|70-68-71-73
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|61
|69-69-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|61
|66-67-72-74
|-5
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|77-67
|E
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Sloan as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.