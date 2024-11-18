Robert Streb betting profile: The RSM Classic

In his last five events, Streb has an average finish of 53rd.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Streb has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.

Robert Streb has averaged 292.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Streb has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.