Robert Streb betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Robert Streb shot 8-under and took 64th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The RSM Classic.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Streb has entered The RSM Classic eight times recently, with one win, an average finish of 39th, and an average score of 15-under.
- In Streb's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he finished 64th after posting a score of 8-under.
- When Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Åberg also posted numbers of 309.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 86.11% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (ninth).
Streb's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|64
|66-68-65-75
|-8
|11/17/2022
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|11/18/2021
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|11/19/2020
|1
|65-63-67-68
|-34
|11/21/2019
|MC
|73-70
|+1
Streb's recent performances
- In his last five events, Streb has an average finish of 53rd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Streb has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
- Robert Streb has averaged 292.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Streb has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Streb is averaging Strokes Gained: Total.
Streb's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|288.3
|292.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.71%
|69.75%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.50
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|18.75%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.63%
|12.04%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Streb's best finishes
- Streb has participated in six tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those six events, he made the cut three times (50%).
Streb's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Streb's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|59
|69-69-73-73
|-4
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-77
|-64
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|70-65-73-71
|-5
|9
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|70
|71-69-71-75
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Streb as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.