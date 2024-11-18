Robby Shelton betting profile: The RSM Classic
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Robby Shelton of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Robby Shelton carded a 17th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 The RSM Classic aiming for a better finish.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Shelton's average finish has been 10th, and his average score 14-under, over his last four appearances at The RSM Classic.
- Shelton last played at The RSM Classic in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 2-under.
- When Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Åberg also posted numbers of 309.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 86.11% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (ninth).
Shelton's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|11/17/2022
|10
|68-70-65-65
|-14
|11/19/2020
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|11/21/2019
|MC
|74-71
|+3
Shelton's recent performances
- Shelton has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Shelton has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those two times he's made the cut.
- Robby Shelton has averaged 304.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Shelton is averaging -0.521 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Shelton is averaging -4.287 Strokes Gained: Total.
Shelton's advanced stats and rankings
- Shelton has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.571, which ranks 171st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.1 yards) ranks 162nd, and his 59.2% driving accuracy average ranks 129th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Shelton ranks 131st on TOUR with a mark of -0.170.
- On the greens, Shelton's -0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 103rd on TOUR this season, and his 28.51 putts-per-round average ranks 35th. He has broken par 24.07% of the time (96th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|162
|292.1
|304.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|157
|63.97%
|67.86%
|Putts Per Round
|35
|28.51
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|96
|24.07%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|131
|15.05%
|11.90%
Shelton's best finishes
- Shelton has played 25 tournaments this season, collecting one top-10 finish.
- In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- Currently, Shelton has 207 points, placing him 144th in the FedExCup standings.
Shelton's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.319 (he finished 67th in that event).
- Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 6.372 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.252 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Shelton delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.929 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Shelton posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which ranked ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
Shelton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|171
|-0.571
|-1.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.170
|-3.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|9
|0.380
|0.866
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.017
|-0.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.378
|-4.287
Shelton's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|69-67-72-66
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-74-63
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-69-70-73
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|69-70-69-73
|-3
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|67-69-71-76
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-72
|+8
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-72-68-72
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|71-70-76-68
|-3
|21
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|72-67-67-68
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|67-68-67-74
|-4
|75
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|68-68-73-73
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|65-68-70-69
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|67
|68-69-72-74
|-1
|3
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|60
|74-67-72-71
|-4
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|17
|68-64-71-71
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.