Robby Shelton betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.319 (he finished 67th in that event).

Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 6.372 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.252 mark ranked eighth in the field.

At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Shelton delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.929 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.