1H AGO

Robby Shelton betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Robby Shelton of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Robby Shelton carded a 17th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 The RSM Classic aiming for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Shelton at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Shelton's average finish has been 10th, and his average score 14-under, over his last four appearances at The RSM Classic.
    • Shelton last played at The RSM Classic in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 2-under.
    • When Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Åberg also posted numbers of 309.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 86.11% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Shelton's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/2023MC69-71-2
    11/17/20221068-70-65-65-14
    11/19/2020MC78-70+6
    11/21/2019MC74-71+3

    Shelton's recent performances

    • Shelton has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Shelton has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Robby Shelton has averaged 304.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Shelton is averaging -0.521 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Shelton is averaging -4.287 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Shelton .

    Shelton's advanced stats and rankings

    • Shelton has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.571, which ranks 171st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.1 yards) ranks 162nd, and his 59.2% driving accuracy average ranks 129th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Shelton ranks 131st on TOUR with a mark of -0.170.
    • On the greens, Shelton's -0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 103rd on TOUR this season, and his 28.51 putts-per-round average ranks 35th. He has broken par 24.07% of the time (96th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance162292.1304.7
    Greens in Regulation %15763.97%67.86%
    Putts Per Round3528.5129.8
    Par Breakers9624.07%21.83%
    Bogey Avoidance13115.05%11.90%

    Shelton's best finishes

    • Shelton has played 25 tournaments this season, collecting one top-10 finish.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • Currently, Shelton has 207 points, placing him 144th in the FedExCup standings.

    Shelton's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.319 (he finished 67th in that event).
    • Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 6.372 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.252 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Shelton delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.929 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Shelton posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which ranked ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.

    Shelton's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee171-0.571-1.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green131-0.170-3.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green90.3800.866
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.017-0.521
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.378-4.287

    Shelton's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5769-67-72-66-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-74-63-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-69-70-73-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6069-70-69-73-35
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6067-69-71-76-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-69E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-72+8--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-72-68-72-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-76+10--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3371-70-76-68-321
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-71-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2672-67-67-68-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge967-68-67-74-475
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-77+9--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5768-68-73-73-65
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3465-68-70-69-1218
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-69-5--
    July 25-283M Open6768-69-72-74-13
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC68-77+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-76+3--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC68-71-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-76+2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship6074-67-72-71-4--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1768-64-71-71-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.