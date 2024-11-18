Raul Pereda betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Pereda's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.087. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Pereda's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.929.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pereda put up his best effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.968.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Pereda posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.819 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.