1H AGO

Raul Pereda betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Raul Pereda struggled, failing to make the cut at Port Royal Golf Course. He is aiming for better results in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, at the 2024 The RSM Classic from Nov. 21-24.

    Latest odds for Pereda at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Pereda is playing at The RSM Classic for the first time in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth), Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Pereda's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Pereda finished outside the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Pereda has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • He posted a final score of -8 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Raul Pereda has averaged 294.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Pereda is averaging 1.011 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Pereda is averaging -2.482 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Pereda .

    Pereda's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pereda's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.852 ranks 179th on TOUR this season, and his 56.3% driving accuracy average ranks 162nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pereda ranks 182nd on TOUR with a mark of -1.056.
    • On the greens, Pereda has registered a 0.163 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 62nd on TOUR, while he ranks 35th with a putts-per-round average of 28.51. He has broken par 19.51% of the time (182nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance170289.9294.1
    Greens in Regulation %18357.04%66.16%
    Putts Per Round3528.5129.9
    Par Breakers18219.51%20.71%
    Bogey Avoidance18218.77%15.66%

    Pereda's best finishes

    • Pereda has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 13.6%.
    • Currently, Pereda ranks 221st in the FedExCup standings with 9 points.

    Pereda's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Pereda's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.087. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Pereda's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.929.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pereda put up his best effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.968.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Pereda posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.819 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Pereda delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.125) at the Black Desert Championship (which ranked him 54th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 54th.

    Pereda's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee179-0.852-1.841
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green182-1.056-1.534
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green137-0.137-0.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.1631.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Total182-1.882-2.482

    Pereda's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-73-70-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-74+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-71+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4270-69-68-71-107
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7871-68-71-75+52
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-76E--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-71-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-76+9--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC77-76+13--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC77-64-3--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-73-1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-74+5--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-76+4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship5468-68-70-70-8--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC77-72+5--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pereda as of the start of The RSM Classic.

