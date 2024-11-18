Raul Pereda betting profile: The RSM Classic
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Raul Pereda struggled, failing to make the cut at Port Royal Golf Course. He is aiming for better results in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, at the 2024 The RSM Classic from Nov. 21-24.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Pereda is playing at The RSM Classic for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth), Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (ninth).
Pereda's recent performances
- In his last five events, Pereda finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Pereda has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He posted a final score of -8 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Raul Pereda has averaged 294.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Pereda is averaging 1.011 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Pereda is averaging -2.482 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pereda's advanced stats and rankings
- Pereda's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.852 ranks 179th on TOUR this season, and his 56.3% driving accuracy average ranks 162nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pereda ranks 182nd on TOUR with a mark of -1.056.
- On the greens, Pereda has registered a 0.163 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 62nd on TOUR, while he ranks 35th with a putts-per-round average of 28.51. He has broken par 19.51% of the time (182nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|170
|289.9
|294.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|183
|57.04%
|66.16%
|Putts Per Round
|35
|28.51
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|182
|19.51%
|20.71%
|Bogey Avoidance
|182
|18.77%
|15.66%
Pereda's best finishes
- Pereda has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 13.6%.
- Currently, Pereda ranks 221st in the FedExCup standings with 9 points.
Pereda's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Pereda's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.087. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Pereda's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.929.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pereda put up his best effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.968.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Pereda posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.819 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Pereda delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.125) at the Black Desert Championship (which ranked him 54th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 54th.
Pereda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|179
|-0.852
|-1.841
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|182
|-1.056
|-1.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|137
|-0.137
|-0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.163
|1.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|182
|-1.882
|-2.482
Pereda's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-73-70
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|70-69-68-71
|-10
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-68-71-75
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-76
|+13
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|77-64
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|54
|68-68-70-70
|-8
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pereda as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.