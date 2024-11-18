1H AGO
Rafael Campos betting profile: The RSM Classic
Rafael Campos heads into the 2024 The RSM Classic after shooting 19-under to win the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in his last tournament.
Latest odds for Campos at The RSM Classic.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Over the last two times Campos has entered The RSM Classic, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- In Campos' most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).
Campos' recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|11/21/2019
|MC
|72-70
|E
Campos' recent performances
- Campos has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Campos has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- In his last five events, he finished -19 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Rafael Campos has averaged 302.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Campos is averaging -2.792 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Campos is averaging -3.954 Strokes Gained: Total.
Campos' advanced stats and rankings
- Campos has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.194 this season, which ranks 139th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.3 yards) ranks 62nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campos ranks 97th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.067, while he ranks 60th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.58%.
- On the greens, Campos' -0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 151st this season, while he averages 29.43 putts per round (154th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|62
|304.3
|302.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|60
|68.58%
|68.52%
|Putts Per Round
|154
|29.43
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|73
|24.71%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|161
|16.57%
|13.43%
Campos' best finishes
- Campos has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, collecting one win and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut nine times.
- Currently, Campos ranks 148th in the FedExCup standings with 188 points.
Campos' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Campos' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.378.
- Campos delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 14th in the field at 3.200. In that event, he finished ninth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos put up his best mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking eighth in the field at 2.568. In that tournament, he finished 20th.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Campos delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.657, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
- Campos recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.
Campos' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.194
|-0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|0.067
|-0.845
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|172
|-0.359
|-0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.259
|-2.792
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-0.744
|-3.954
Campos' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|41
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|70-67-72-68
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-76-67
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|68-68-70-69
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|38
|63-73-65-73
|-134
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|67-67-69-63
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|30
|73-70-70-67
|-4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|69-67-75-68
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-67
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|1
|70-65-62-68
|-19
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of The RSM Classic.
