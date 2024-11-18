Rafael Campos betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Campos' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.378.

Campos delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 14th in the field at 3.200. In that event, he finished ninth.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos put up his best mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking eighth in the field at 2.568. In that tournament, he finished 20th.

At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Campos delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.657, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.