1H AGO

Rafael Campos betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Rafael Campos betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Rafael Campos heads into the 2024 The RSM Classic after shooting 19-under to win the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Campos at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Over the last two times Campos has entered The RSM Classic, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • In Campos' most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Campos' recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/2023MC72-73+3
    11/21/2019MC72-70E

    Campos' recent performances

    • Campos has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Campos has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
    • In his last five events, he finished -19 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Rafael Campos has averaged 302.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Campos is averaging -2.792 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Campos is averaging -3.954 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Campos' advanced stats and rankings

    • Campos has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.194 this season, which ranks 139th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.3 yards) ranks 62nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campos ranks 97th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.067, while he ranks 60th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.58%.
    • On the greens, Campos' -0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 151st this season, while he averages 29.43 putts per round (154th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance62304.3302.9
    Greens in Regulation %6068.58%68.52%
    Putts Per Round15429.4329.9
    Par Breakers7324.71%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance16116.57%13.43%

    Campos' best finishes

    • Campos has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, collecting one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • Currently, Campos ranks 148th in the FedExCup standings with 188 points.

    Campos' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Campos' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.378.
    • Campos delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 14th in the field at 3.200. In that event, he finished ninth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos put up his best mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking eighth in the field at 2.568. In that tournament, he finished 20th.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Campos delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.657, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Campos recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.

    Campos' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.194-0.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green970.067-0.845
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green172-0.359-0.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.259-2.792
    Average Strokes Gained: Total163-0.744-3.954

    Campos' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2070-69-71-71-741
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3870-67-72-68-715
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1865-67-76-67-1328
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC78-73+11--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-76+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1468-68-70-69-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3863-73-65-73-1342
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson967-67-69-63-1873
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-76+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-73+4--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3073-70-70-67-4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1369-67-75-68-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-67-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-67-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC73-77+8--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship170-65-62-68-19--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of The RSM Classic.

