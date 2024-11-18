Pierceson Coody betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Coody delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 3.879.

Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.156. He finished fifth in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best performance this season was at the ISCO Championship, where his 4.720 mark ranked third in the field.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.103, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.