Pierceson Coody betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
In his last tournament at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Pierceson Coody ended the weekend at 11-under, good for a 12th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 The RSM Classic Nov. 21-24 seeking a higher finish.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- This is Coody's first time competing at The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- With numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth), Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023.
- Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.
Coody's recent performances
- Coody has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Coody has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five appearances.
- Pierceson Coody has averaged 323.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Coody is averaging 2.448 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Coody is averaging 0.187 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.059 (91st) this season, while his average driving distance of 313.0 yards ranks 13th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody sports a -0.408 mark (158th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Coody's 0.568 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks eighth this season, and his 28.92 putts-per-round average ranks 80th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|13
|313.0
|323.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|61
|68.57%
|73.02%
|Putts Per Round
|80
|28.92
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|60
|25.22%
|25.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|79
|13.96%
|11.90%
Coody's best finishes
- Although Coody has not won any of the 26 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with two top-five finishes.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 15 times (57.7%).
- Currently, Coody has 308 points, ranking him 120th in the FedExCup standings.
Coody's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Coody delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 3.879.
- Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.156. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best performance this season was at the ISCO Championship, where his 4.720 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.103, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
- Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.059
|1.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.408
|-1.742
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|159
|-0.265
|-1.875
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.568
|2.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.046
|0.187
Coody's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-75-67
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|78
|+7
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|72-67-68-70
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|69-71-69-71
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|74
|71-71-77-73
|+4
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|67-67-72-70
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|71-69-68-72
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|67-65-69-74
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-66-70-71
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|30
|67-70-69-64
|-14
|27
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|61-67-68-70
|-25
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|72
|69-71-70-76
|+2
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|61
|69-67-72-70
|-2
|5
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|58
|72-67-74-73
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|39
|72-65-70-67
|-10
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|12
|68-69-67-69
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.