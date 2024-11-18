PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Pierceson Coody betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last tournament at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Pierceson Coody ended the weekend at 11-under, good for a 12th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 The RSM Classic Nov. 21-24 seeking a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Coody at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • This is Coody's first time competing at The RSM Classic in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth), Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023.
    • Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.

    Coody's recent performances

    • Coody has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Coody has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five appearances.
    • Pierceson Coody has averaged 323.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Coody is averaging 2.448 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Coody is averaging 0.187 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Coody's advanced stats and rankings

    • Coody owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.059 (91st) this season, while his average driving distance of 313.0 yards ranks 13th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody sports a -0.408 mark (158th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Coody's 0.568 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks eighth this season, and his 28.92 putts-per-round average ranks 80th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance13313.0323.5
    Greens in Regulation %6168.57%73.02%
    Putts Per Round8028.9229.5
    Par Breakers6025.22%25.40%
    Bogey Avoidance7913.96%11.90%

    Coody's best finishes

    • Although Coody has not won any of the 26 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with two top-five finishes.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 15 times (57.7%).
    • Currently, Coody has 308 points, ranking him 120th in the FedExCup standings.

    Coody's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Coody delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 3.879.
    • Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.156. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best performance this season was at the ISCO Championship, where his 4.720 mark ranked third in the field.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.103, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee910.0591.356
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-0.408-1.742
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green159-0.265-1.875
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.5682.448
    Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.0460.187

    Coody's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-67E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-75-67-3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D78+7--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-75+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3272-67-68-70-1112
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D73+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5769-71-69-71E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7471-71-77-73+43
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1867-67-72-70-1228
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-69--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5471-69-68-72-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge567-65-69-74-596
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3570-66-70-71-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6369-71-69-74-54
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3067-70-69-64-1427
    July 11-14ISCO Championship261-67-68-70-25104
    July 25-283M Open7269-71-70-76+23
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6169-67-72-70-25
    September 12-15Procore Championship5872-67-74-73-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-70-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open3972-65-70-67-10--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1268-69-67-69-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.