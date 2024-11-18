PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 08: Michael Kim of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2024 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 08, 2024 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 08: Michael Kim of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2024 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 08, 2024 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    In his most recent competition at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Michael Kim concluded the weekend at 11-under, good for a 12th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 The RSM Classic Nov. 21-24 aiming for an improved score.

    Latest odds for Kim at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • In his last four appearances at The RSM Classic, Kim has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of 10-under.
    • Kim finished 35th (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent go-round at The RSM Classic (in 2022).
    • When Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Kim's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/17/20223567-69-69-67-10

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -14 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Michael Kim has averaged 305.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging -0.830 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging 3.187 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.261 ranks 152nd on TOUR this season, and his 57.1% driving accuracy average ranks 152nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 39th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.302. Additionally, he ranks 31st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.99%.
    • On the greens, Kim's 0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 92nd this season, while he averages 28.90 putts per round (78th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance72303.1305.7
    Greens in Regulation %3169.99%76.04%
    Putts Per Round7828.9029.5
    Par Breakers1926.91%27.78%
    Bogey Avoidance5213.35%10.42%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has taken part in 28 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
    • Currently, Kim ranks 116th in the FedExCup standings with 325 points.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.868.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.539.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.549. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.634, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.288) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.2610.789
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3023.735
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green940.039-0.507
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting920.022-0.830
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1000.1013.187

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-69-66-68-811
    January 18-21The American Express665-63-70-65-2592
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-68-77-72-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-75+7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2372-68-67-69-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC68-80+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-67-72-73-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6471-70-70-70+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1470-68-69-68-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-62-72-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-68-70-67-1125
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1471-68-66-67-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5265-71-70-75-77
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-68-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-67-6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipW/D68-68-76+2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC66-74-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC68-71-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open566-70-68-62-18--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3071-68-70-67-12--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1268-71-68-66-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.