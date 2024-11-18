Michael Kim betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.868.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.539.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.549. He finished 14th in that tournament.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.634, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.