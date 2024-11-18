Michael Kim betting profile: The RSM Classic
CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 08: Michael Kim of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2024 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 08, 2024 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
In his most recent competition at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Michael Kim concluded the weekend at 11-under, good for a 12th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 The RSM Classic Nov. 21-24 aiming for an improved score.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- In his last four appearances at The RSM Classic, Kim has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of 10-under.
- Kim finished 35th (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent go-round at The RSM Classic (in 2022).
- When Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (ninth).
Kim's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/17/2022
|35
|67-69-69-67
|-10
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -14 those three times he's made the cut.
- Michael Kim has averaged 305.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging -0.830 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging 3.187 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.261 ranks 152nd on TOUR this season, and his 57.1% driving accuracy average ranks 152nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 39th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.302. Additionally, he ranks 31st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.99%.
- On the greens, Kim's 0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 92nd this season, while he averages 28.90 putts per round (78th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|72
|303.1
|305.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|31
|69.99%
|76.04%
|Putts Per Round
|78
|28.90
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|19
|26.91%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|52
|13.35%
|10.42%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has taken part in 28 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- Currently, Kim ranks 116th in the FedExCup standings with 325 points.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.868.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.539.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.549. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.634, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.288) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.261
|0.789
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.302
|3.735
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|94
|0.039
|-0.507
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|0.022
|-0.830
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|0.101
|3.187
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-66-68
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-63-70-65
|-25
|92
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-68-77-72
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|72-68-67-69
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|68-80
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-67-72-73
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|71-70-70-70
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|70-68-69-68
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-62-72
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|25
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|71-68-66-67
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|65-71-70-75
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|68-68-76
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|5
|66-70-68-62
|-18
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|71-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|12
|68-71-68-66
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The RSM Classic.
