Philip Knowles betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament at the Black Desert Championship, Philip Knowles concluded the weekend at 11-under, good for a 40th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 The RSM Classic Nov. 21-24 looking for a better finish.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Knowles missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2022.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (ninth).
Knowles' recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/17/2022
|MC
|71-77
|+6
Knowles' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Knowles finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
- Knowles has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished with a score of 11-under in his only made cut over his last five events.
- Philip Knowles has averaged 313.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Knowles is averaging -2.931 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Knowles is averaging -2.149 Strokes Gained: Total.
Knowles' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|288.5
|313.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.33%
|74.07%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.48
|31.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.11%
|24.54%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.11%
|13.89%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Knowles' best finishes
- Knowles played nine tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those nine events, he made the cut three times.
- Last season Knowles' best performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where he shot 11-under and finished 40th.
- Knowles ranked 229th in the FedExCup standings with 18 points last season.
Knowles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.931
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.149
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Knowles' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|40
|74-63-67-69
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Knowles as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.