Peter Malnati betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 3.577.

Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.915 (he finished ninth in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati delivered his best mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking fourth in the field at 3.664. In that event, he finished 37th.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.359 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished in that event.