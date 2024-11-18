Peter Malnati betting profile: The RSM Classic
JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 04: Peter Malnati of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 04, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Peter Malnati hits the links in the 2024 The RSM Classic Nov. 21-24. He is trying for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Malnati's average finish has been 44th, and his average score 7-under, over his last eight appearances at The RSM Classic.
- In Malnati's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (ninth).
Malnati's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|11/17/2022
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|11/18/2021
|40
|68-70-70-68
|-6
|11/19/2020
|48
|65-70-73-67
|-7
|11/21/2019
|MC
|74-73
|+5
Malnati's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Malnati has not finished in the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
- Malnati finished 59th in his only finish over his last five appearances.
- He posted a final score of 1 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Peter Malnati has averaged 305.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging -0.715 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Malnati has an average of -3.769 in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.594, which ranks 173rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.9 yards) ranks 123rd, and his 54.2% driving accuracy average ranks 176th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Malnati ranks 142nd on TOUR, posting an average of -0.290, while he ranks 181st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.72%.
- On the greens, Malnati has registered a 0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 48th with a putts-per-round average of 28.64, and he ranks 146th by breaking par 22.37% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|123
|297.9
|305.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|181
|61.72%
|63.43%
|Putts Per Round
|48
|28.64
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|146
|22.37%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|168
|17.20%
|15.74%
Malnati's best finishes
- Malnati has played 27 tournaments this season, coming away with one win and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 tournaments, he had a 48.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- With 794 points, Malnati currently sits 62nd in the FedExCup standings.
Malnati's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 3.577.
- Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.915 (he finished ninth in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati delivered his best mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking fourth in the field at 3.664. In that event, he finished 37th.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.359 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished in that event.
- Malnati posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.547) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|173
|-0.594
|-2.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.290
|-1.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|85
|0.058
|0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.265
|-0.715
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.561
|-3.769
Malnati's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-66-71
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-68-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-73-66-81
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|1
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|500
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-67-69
|-3
|16
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|82-72
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-67-71-70
|-3
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-62-71
|-19
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|66
|73-72-80-73
|+14
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|72-69-73-67
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|72-73-74-75
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|70
|73-68-73-69
|+3
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|70-69-71-77
|-1
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|59
|67-72-70-72
|+1
|20
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of The RSM Classic.
