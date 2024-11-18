Patton Kizzire betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.832. He finished 13th in that tournament.

Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he put up a 7.467 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.969 (he finished 20th in that event).

At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.957, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.