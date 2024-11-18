PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Patton Kizzire betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Patton Kizzire looks for better results in the 2024 The RSM Classic after he finished 44th shooting 11-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Kizzire at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Kizzire's average finish has been 36th, and his average score 10-under, over his last eight appearances at The RSM Classic.
    • In 2023, Kizzire finished 44th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic.
    • With numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth), Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023.
    • Åberg averaged 309.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 86.11% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.

    Kizzire's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/20234468-69-65-69-11
    11/17/20223567-68-70-67-10
    11/18/2021MC67-72-3
    11/19/20201065-66-70-66-15
    11/21/20196869-69-67-75-2

    Kizzire's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Kizzire has finished first once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Kizzire has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score of 16-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Patton Kizzire has averaged 307.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kizzire is averaging 2.942 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kizzire is averaging 6.129 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kizzire has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.080 this season (123rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.8 yards) ranks 74th, while his 63% driving accuracy average ranks 79th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kizzire sports a 0.498 mark (16th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kizzire has delivered a -0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 121st with a putts-per-round average of 29.19, and he ranks 16th by breaking par 27.01% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance74302.8307.4
    Greens in Regulation %772.13%72.92%
    Putts Per Round12129.1928.6
    Par Breakers1627.01%29.17%
    Bogey Avoidance2712.64%11.11%

    Kizzire's best finishes

    • Kizzire has played 22 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also earned two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • Currently, Kizzire ranks 134th in the FedExCup standings with 241 points.

    Kizzire's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.832. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he put up a 7.467 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.969 (he finished 20th in that event).
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.957, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
    • Kizzire posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.009) in September 2024 at the Procore Championship, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee123-0.080-0.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.4982.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green960.0371.367
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.1012.942
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.3556.129

    Kizzire's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1368-65-68-67-1255
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-74-68-3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-72-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-76+7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2370-66-74-67-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2861-72-65-73-1365
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2469-66-66-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1070-65-67-68-1438
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2069-69-69-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5066-67-71-73-115
    July 25-283M OpenMC76-73+7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship166-65-67-70-20--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1165-68-70-67-18--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4366-71-66-71-10--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-72E--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-71-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.