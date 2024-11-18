1H AGO
Patton Kizzire betting profile: The RSM Classic
Patton Kizzire looks for better results in the 2024 The RSM Classic after he finished 44th shooting 11-under in this tournament in 2023.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Kizzire's average finish has been 36th, and his average score 10-under, over his last eight appearances at The RSM Classic.
- In 2023, Kizzire finished 44th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic.
- With numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth), Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023.
- Åberg averaged 309.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 86.11% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
Kizzire's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|44
|68-69-65-69
|-11
|11/17/2022
|35
|67-68-70-67
|-10
|11/18/2021
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|11/19/2020
|10
|65-66-70-66
|-15
|11/21/2019
|68
|69-69-67-75
|-2
Kizzire's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Kizzire has finished first once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Kizzire has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score of 16-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Patton Kizzire has averaged 307.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Kizzire is averaging 2.942 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kizzire is averaging 6.129 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.080 this season (123rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.8 yards) ranks 74th, while his 63% driving accuracy average ranks 79th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kizzire sports a 0.498 mark (16th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kizzire has delivered a -0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 121st with a putts-per-round average of 29.19, and he ranks 16th by breaking par 27.01% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|74
|302.8
|307.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|7
|72.13%
|72.92%
|Putts Per Round
|121
|29.19
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|16
|27.01%
|29.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|27
|12.64%
|11.11%
Kizzire's best finishes
- Kizzire has played 22 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also earned two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- Currently, Kizzire ranks 134th in the FedExCup standings with 241 points.
Kizzire's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.832. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he put up a 7.467 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.969 (he finished 20th in that event).
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.957, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
- Kizzire posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.009) in September 2024 at the Procore Championship, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.080
|-0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.498
|2.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|96
|0.037
|1.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.101
|2.942
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.355
|6.129
Kizzire's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|68-65-68-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-74-68
|-3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-66-74-67
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|61-72-65-73
|-136
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|69-66-66-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|70-65-67-68
|-14
|38
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|69-69-69-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|50
|66-67-71-73
|-11
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|1
|66-65-67-70
|-20
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|65-68-70-67
|-18
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|43
|66-71-66-71
|-10
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.