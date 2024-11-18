Patrick Rodgers betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Patrick Rodgers hits the links Nov. 21-24 in the 2024 The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) following a ninth-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship his last time in competition.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Rodgers' average finish has been 20th, and his average score 15-under, over his last seven appearances at The RSM Classic.
- Rodgers finished 10th (with a score of 14-under) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic (in 2022).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Åberg averaged 309.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 86.11% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
Rodgers' recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/17/2022
|10
|69-65-64-70
|-14
|11/18/2021
|57
|64-72-70-73
|-3
|11/19/2020
|MC
|69-73
|E
|11/21/2019
|MC
|68-71
|-3
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Over his last five events, Rodgers has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five events.
- Patrick Rodgers has averaged 307.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging 2.041 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rodgers has an average of -0.442 in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.167 this season, which ranks 67th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.8 yards) ranks 49th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers owns a -0.226 average that ranks 138th on TOUR. He ranks 47th with a 69.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers has registered a 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 74th on TOUR, while he ranks 91st with a putts-per-round average of 29.00. He has broken par 22.69% of the time (135th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|49
|306.8
|307.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|47
|69.27%
|70.99%
|Putts Per Round
|91
|29.00
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|135
|22.69%
|25.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|22
|12.50%
|12.35%
Rodgers' best finishes
- Rodgers has taken part in 28 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 75%.
- With 952 points, Rodgers currently ranks 53rd in the FedExCup standings.
Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.268.
- Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he posted a 3.151 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers produced his best effort this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.508. In that event, he finished 29th.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.813), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Rodgers recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked sixth in the field.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.167
|-0.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.226
|-1.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|72
|0.097
|-0.576
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.125
|2.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.162
|-0.442
Rodgers' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-65-70-66
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-66-68-66
|-10
|33
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-64-73-69
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|79
|76-74-71
|+5
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|66-70-68-67
|-13
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-74-72-70
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|67-74-73-70
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|78
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-66-68-70
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-70-74-72
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|72-67-68-75
|+2
|10
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-80
|+13
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|65-68-67-66
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|69-67-67-76
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-68-70-68
|-12
|18
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|65-73-69-70
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|68-63-70-71
|-8
|21
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|69-71-69-67
|-4
|80
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|72-68-73-69
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|68-69-67-65
|-15
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|67
|68-73-71-70
|+2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|24
|71-67-67-70
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|9
|66-71-65-70
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.