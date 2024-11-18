PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Patrick Rodgers hits the links Nov. 21-24 in the 2024 The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) following a ninth-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Rodgers' average finish has been 20th, and his average score 15-under, over his last seven appearances at The RSM Classic.
    • Rodgers finished 10th (with a score of 14-under) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic (in 2022).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Åberg averaged 309.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 86.11% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.

    Rodgers' recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/17/20221069-65-64-70-14
    11/18/20215764-72-70-73-3
    11/19/2020MC69-73E
    11/21/2019MC68-71-3

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Rodgers has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five events, Rodgers has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five events.
    • Patrick Rodgers has averaged 307.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging 2.041 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rodgers has an average of -0.442 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Rodgers .

    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.167 this season, which ranks 67th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.8 yards) ranks 49th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers owns a -0.226 average that ranks 138th on TOUR. He ranks 47th with a 69.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rodgers has registered a 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 74th on TOUR, while he ranks 91st with a putts-per-round average of 29.00. He has broken par 22.69% of the time (135th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance49306.8307.8
    Greens in Regulation %4769.27%70.99%
    Putts Per Round9129.0028.5
    Par Breakers13522.69%25.31%
    Bogey Avoidance2212.50%12.35%

    Rodgers' best finishes

    • Rodgers has taken part in 28 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 75%.
    • With 952 points, Rodgers currently ranks 53rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.268.
    • Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he posted a 3.151 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers produced his best effort this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.508. In that event, he finished 29th.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.813), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Rodgers recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.167-0.568
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.226-1.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green720.097-0.576
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.1252.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Total920.162-0.442

    Rodgers' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-65-70-66-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2470-66-68-66-1033
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-64-73-69-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7976-74-71+55
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta666-70-68-67-1395
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-74-72-70E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7467-74-73-70+42
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenW/D78+6--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-66-68-70-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2970-70-74-72+245
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4572-67-68-75+210
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-80+13--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1665-68-67-66-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3169-67-67-76-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-68-70-68-1218
    July 25-283M Open3765-73-69-70-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3368-63-70-71-821
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3369-71-69-67-480
    September 12-15Procore Championship3772-68-73-69-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1168-69-67-65-15--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6768-73-71-70+2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2471-67-67-70-13--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship966-71-65-70-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.