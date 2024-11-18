Patrick Rodgers betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.268.

Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he posted a 3.151 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers produced his best effort this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.508. In that event, he finished 29th.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.813), which ranked No. 1 in the field.