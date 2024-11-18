Patrick Fishburn betting profile: The RSM Classic
FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Patrick Fishburn tees off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Patrick Fishburn enters play Nov. 21-24 in the 2024 The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) following a 12th-place finish in the World Wide Technology Championship, which was his most recent tournament.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- In the past five years, this is Fishburn's first time playing at The RSM Classic.
- When Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Fishburn has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Patrick Fishburn has averaged 315.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn is averaging 0.239 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn is averaging 0.905 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.631 (seventh) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.8 yards ranks 24th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fishburn ranks 126th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.134. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of 73.91%.
- On the greens, Fishburn has delivered a 0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 66th on TOUR, while he ranks 175th with a putts-per-round average of 29.88. He has broken par 24.83% of the time (69th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|24
|309.8
|315.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|73.91%
|78.09%
|Putts Per Round
|175
|29.88
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|69
|24.83%
|25.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|14
|12.21%
|10.80%
Fishburn's best finishes
- While Fishburn hasn't won any of the 24 tournaments he has played this season, he has secured two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- Currently, Fishburn has 384 points, ranking him 104th in the FedExCup standings.
Fishburn's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fishburn produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 4.366.
- Fishburn produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking ninth in the field at 4.909. In that event, he finished 20th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fishburn's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 2.991 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Fishburn posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.882). That ranked third in the field.
- Fishburn posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.009) at the Procore Championship in September 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.631
|1.582
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.134
|-0.718
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|140
|-0.161
|-0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.143
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.478
|0.905
Fishburn's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-72-65
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-68-68-71
|-10
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-69-69-69
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-70-60-72
|-139
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|73-66-66-68
|-11
|25
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|72-67-69-70
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|65-74
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|15
|66-69-67-68
|-18
|31
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|6
|71-67-63-70
|-13
|92
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|3
|68-65-70-71
|-14
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|67-69-70-71
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|34
|68-65-70-70
|-11
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|37
|71-70-66-67
|-6
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|12
|70-68-67-67
|-16
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.