Norman Xiong betting profile: The RSM Classic

In his last five tournaments, Xiong has an average finish of 46th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five appearances, Xiong has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.

In terms of driving distance, Norman Xiong has averaged 312.3 yards in his past five starts.

Xiong is averaging -0.086 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.