1H AGO

Norman Xiong betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Norman Xiong enters the 2024 The RSM Classic Nov. 21-24 after a 47th-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Xiong at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • This is Xiong's first time competing at The RSM Classic in the past five years.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Xiong's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Xiong has an average finish of 46th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Xiong has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Norman Xiong has averaged 312.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Xiong is averaging -0.086 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Xiong is averaging 0.472 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Xiong .

    Xiong's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-308.2312.3
    Greens in Regulation %-66.67%74.65%
    Putts Per Round-29.2030.4
    Par Breakers-26.42%23.96%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.99%11.46%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Xiong's best finishes

    • Xiong has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut six times (35.3%).

    Xiong's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.716
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.472

    Xiong's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7966-71-72-71E2
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-66-65-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-70-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-72E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open965-69-70-68-1645
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5470-71-72-72+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-78+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-75+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D68-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-71-5--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6369-68-74-69-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2965-65-70-72-12--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4773-67-69-70-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Xiong as of the start of The RSM Classic.

