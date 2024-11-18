Norman Xiong betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Norman Xiong enters the 2024 The RSM Classic Nov. 21-24 after a 47th-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in his last competition.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- This is Xiong's first time competing at The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).
Xiong's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Xiong has an average finish of 46th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Xiong has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Norman Xiong has averaged 312.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Xiong is averaging -0.086 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Xiong is averaging 0.472 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Xiong's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|308.2
|312.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.67%
|74.65%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.20
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|26.42%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.99%
|11.46%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Xiong's best finishes
- Xiong has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut six times (35.3%).
Xiong's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.716
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.472
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Xiong's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|79
|66-71-72-71
|E
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-65
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|9
|65-69-70-68
|-16
|45
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|70-71-72-72
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-78
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|68
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|63
|69-68-74-69
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|65-65-70-72
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|47
|73-67-69-70
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Xiong as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.