Nico Echavarria betting profile: The RSM Classic
Nico Echavarria hits the links Nov. 21-24 in the 2024 The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) following a 29th-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship his last time in competition.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Echavarria's average finish has been 44th, and his average score 11-under, over his last two appearances at The RSM Classic.
- Echavarria last participated in The RSM Classic in 2023, finishing 44th with a score of 11-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Åberg also posted numbers of 309.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 86.11% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (ninth).
Echavarria's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|44
|69-67-66-69
|-11
|11/17/2022
|MC
|72-67
|-3
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has finished atop the leaderboard once while also earning two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Echavarria has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score of 15-under across his last five events.
- Nico Echavarria has averaged 301.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging 2.295 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Echavarria is averaging 6.178 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.044, which ranks 116th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.5 yards) ranks 140th, and his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranks 51st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria ranks 104th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.016, while he ranks 30th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.04%.
- On the greens, Echavarria's 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 98th on TOUR this season, and his 29.13 putts-per-round average ranks 108th. He has broken par 27.78% of the time (seventh).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|295.5
|301.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|30
|70.04%
|76.54%
|Putts Per Round
|108
|29.13
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|7
|27.78%
|29.01%
|Bogey Avoidance
|115
|14.75%
|10.19%
Echavarria's best finishes
- Echavarria has played 30 tournaments this season, earning one win along with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 18 times.
- Echavarria, who has 367 points, currently sits 110th in the FedExCup standings.
Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.878.
- Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.998. He finished first in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 4.400 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.361, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished 25th.
- Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.544) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.044
|0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|0.016
|4.829
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|121
|-0.049
|-1.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|0.004
|2.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.074
|6.178
Echavarria's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-67-68-67
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|68-68-68-72
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|67-70-65-75
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|67-69-73-66
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-69-69-69
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|68-67-68-71
|-14
|30
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|82-77
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|71-64-69-71
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|64-69-63-69
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-68-67-67
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|54
|72-69-78-71
|+10
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|70-70-69-74
|-5
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|66-71-70-68
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|35
|74-69-71-68
|-2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-68-66-68
|-10
|37
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|66-69-67-67
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|1
|64-64-65-67
|-20
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|69-63-68-71
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|69-70-68-69
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.