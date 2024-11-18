PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Nico Echavarria betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Nico Echavarria hits the links Nov. 21-24 in the 2024 The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) following a 29th-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Echavarria's average finish has been 44th, and his average score 11-under, over his last two appearances at The RSM Classic.
    • Echavarria last participated in The RSM Classic in 2023, finishing 44th with a score of 11-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Åberg also posted numbers of 309.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 86.11% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Echavarria's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/20234469-67-66-69-11
    11/17/2022MC72-67-3

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • Echavarria has finished atop the leaderboard once while also earning two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Echavarria has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has an average score of 15-under across his last five events.
    • Nico Echavarria has averaged 301.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging 2.295 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Echavarria is averaging 6.178 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.044, which ranks 116th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.5 yards) ranks 140th, and his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranks 51st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria ranks 104th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.016, while he ranks 30th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.04%.
    • On the greens, Echavarria's 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 98th on TOUR this season, and his 29.13 putts-per-round average ranks 108th. He has broken par 27.78% of the time (seventh).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance140295.5301.1
    Greens in Regulation %3070.04%76.54%
    Putts Per Round10829.1329.2
    Par Breakers727.78%29.01%
    Bogey Avoidance11514.75%10.19%

    Echavarria's best finishes

    • Echavarria has played 30 tournaments this season, earning one win along with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 18 times.
    • Echavarria, who has 367 points, currently sits 110th in the FedExCup standings.

    Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.878.
    • Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.998. He finished first in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 4.400 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.361, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished 25th.
    • Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.544) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.0440.372
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1040.0164.829
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green121-0.049-1.319
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting980.0042.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.0746.178

    Echavarria's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-67-68-67-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6668-68-68-72-44
    January 18-21The American Express6567-70-65-75-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-73-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2467-69-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-69-69-69-1037
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1568-67-68-71-1430
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC82-77+15--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1471-64-69-71-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans464-69-63-69-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2467-68-67-67-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-67E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-73+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC78-75+13--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5472-69-78-71+1011
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6370-70-69-74-54
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5266-71-70-68-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3574-69-71-68-2--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2268-68-66-68-1037
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1166-69-67-67-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-73+1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP164-64-65-67-20--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship669-63-68-71-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2969-70-68-69-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.