Nico Echavarria betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.878.

Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.998. He finished first in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 4.400 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 21st in that event.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.361, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished 25th.