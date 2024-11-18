Nick Watney betting profile: The RSM Classic
Nick Watney will appear Nov. 21-24 in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, at the 2024 The RSM Classic. In his most recent tournament he placed 23rd in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, shooting 9-under at Port Royal Golf Course.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Over his last seven trips to The RSM Classic, Watney has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 19th.
- In Watney's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Åberg averaged 309.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 86.11% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
Watney's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|11/17/2022
|MC
|73-69
|E
|11/18/2021
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|11/19/2020
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|11/21/2019
|14
|67-67-66-70
|-12
Watney's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Watney has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Watney has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He posted a final score of -9 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Nick Watney has averaged 308.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Watney is averaging -1.442 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Watney is averaging -6.488 Strokes Gained: Total.
Watney's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|300.4
|308.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.90%
|67.59%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.00
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.97%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|21.21%
|18.98%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Watney's best finishes
- Watney has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 18.2%.
Watney's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.657
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.815
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-6.488
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Watney's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|65-68-65-70
|-142
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|68-78
|+2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|23
|72-66-68-69
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Watney as of the start of The RSM Classic.
