Nick Watney betting profile: The RSM Classic

In his last five tournaments, Watney has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Watney has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

He posted a final score of -9 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Nick Watney has averaged 308.6 yards in his past five starts.

Watney is averaging -1.442 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.