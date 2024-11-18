Nick Hardy betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
After he placed 23rd in this tournament in 2023, Nick Hardy has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 The RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, Nov. 21-24.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- In his last three appearances at The RSM Classic, Hardy has an average finish of 43rd, and an average score of 8-under.
- In 2023, Hardy finished 23rd (with a score of 15-under) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).
Hardy's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|23
|70-67-64-66
|-15
|11/17/2022
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|11/18/2021
|63
|69-69-76-67
|-1
Hardy's recent performances
- Hardy has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Hardy has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 14-under.
- Off the tee, Nick Hardy has averaged 308.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hardy has an average of -0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hardy has an average of 3.169 in his past five tournaments.
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.256 this season, which ranks 45th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.8 yards) ranks 60th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hardy ranks 52nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.263.
- On the greens, Hardy's -0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 135th this season, and his 29.85 putts-per-round average ranks 171st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|60
|304.8
|308.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|16
|71.05%
|76.39%
|Putts Per Round
|171
|29.85
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|104
|23.86%
|25.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|51
|13.33%
|9.03%
Hardy's best finishes
- Hardy has participated in 27 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
- In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- With 148 points, Hardy currently ranks 163rd in the FedExCup standings.
Hardy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he posted a 3.067 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
- Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 5.238 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best performance this season was in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 1.831. He finished 38th in that event.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.030). That ranked 15th in the field.
- Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.125) in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, which ranked eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.256
|1.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.263
|2.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|174
|-0.392
|-0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.184
|-0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.057
|3.169
Hardy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|71-67-75-66
|-13
|14
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-67-67
|-8
|11
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|71-73-67
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-66-68-78
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-70-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-70-72-71
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-70-65-70
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|72-70-70-75
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|66-69-70-73
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|70-67-71-73
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|69-67-73-71
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|67-72-70-70
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|17
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|71-68-74-72
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|69-67-70-67
|-15
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|8
|66-71-66-65
|-16
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|69-68-69-70
|-12
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.