PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Nick Hardy betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    After he placed 23rd in this tournament in 2023, Nick Hardy has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 The RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, Nov. 21-24.

    Latest odds for Hardy at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • In his last three appearances at The RSM Classic, Hardy has an average finish of 43rd, and an average score of 8-under.
    • In 2023, Hardy finished 23rd (with a score of 15-under) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Hardy's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/20232370-67-64-66-15
    11/17/2022MC72-67-3
    11/18/20216369-69-76-67-1

    Hardy's recent performances

    • Hardy has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Hardy has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 14-under.
    • Off the tee, Nick Hardy has averaged 308.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hardy has an average of -0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hardy has an average of 3.169 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hardy .

    Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hardy has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.256 this season, which ranks 45th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.8 yards) ranks 60th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hardy ranks 52nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.263.
    • On the greens, Hardy's -0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 135th this season, and his 29.85 putts-per-round average ranks 171st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance60304.8308.8
    Greens in Regulation %1671.05%76.39%
    Putts Per Round17129.8529.4
    Par Breakers10423.86%25.35%
    Bogey Avoidance5113.33%9.03%

    Hardy's best finishes

    • Hardy has participated in 27 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
    • With 148 points, Hardy currently ranks 163rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Hardy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he posted a 3.067 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
    • Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 5.238 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best performance this season was in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 1.831. He finished 38th in that event.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.030). That ranked 15th in the field.
    • Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.125) in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, which ranked eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.2561.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.2632.502
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green174-0.392-0.372
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.184-0.385
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.0573.169

    Hardy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry4771-67-75-66-1314
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-69-67-67-811
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-71-73-73-417
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4771-73-67-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6671-66-68-78-13
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC76-70+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5771-70-70-69E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2571-70-72-71-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-70-65-70-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-71-5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6572-70-70-75+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4266-69-70-73-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5270-67-71-73-77
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5969-67-73-71-83
    July 25-283M Open4667-72-70-70-59
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3868-67-70-68-717
    September 12-15Procore Championship5071-68-74-72-3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2869-67-70-67-15--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship866-71-66-65-16--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-73+1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3069-68-69-70-12--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-68-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.