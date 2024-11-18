PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Nate Lashley betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Nate Lashley enters play Nov. 21-24 in the 2024 The RSM Classic after missing the cut in the same event in 2023.

    Latest odds for Lashley at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Lashley's average finish has been 49th, and his average score 6-under, over his last six appearances at The RSM Classic.
    • Lashley missed the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent go-round at The RSM Classic in 2023.
    • Ludvig Åberg finished with 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Åberg averaged 309.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 86.11% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.

    Lashley's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/2023MC67-72-3
    11/17/2022MC70-70-2
    11/18/20215163-74-73-68-4
    11/19/20203768-67-71-67-9

    Lashley's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Lashley has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Lashley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.
    • Nate Lashley has averaged 297.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lashley is averaging -0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Lashley is averaging 2.319 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Lashley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lashley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.255 this season, which ranks 148th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.4 yards) ranks 155th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lashley owns a 0.217 mark (62nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Lashley has registered a 0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 131st with a putts-per-round average of 29.28, and he ranks 105th by breaking par 23.77% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance155293.4297.3
    Greens in Regulation %3769.83%76.85%
    Putts Per Round13129.2830.3
    Par Breakers10523.77%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance3812.96%9.26%

    Lashley's best finishes

    • Lashley hasn't won any of the 26 tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • With 393 points, Lashley currently sits 102nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Lashley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 38th in the field at 1.175. In that event, he finished 39th.
    • Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 7.644 mark ranked third in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley produced his best performance this season at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, ranking second in the field at 4.816. In that event, he finished 16th.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.909, which ranked sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
    • Lashley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.

    Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.255-0.854
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.2171.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green280.2492.486
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.057-0.437
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.2682.319

    Lashley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-67-66-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open373-67-70-67-11145
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-70-2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1368-70-67-72-11135
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2172-68-66-68-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-72-73-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-75+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3863-73-65-73-142
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-71-5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4271-69-72-66-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-68-71-69-1032
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-73+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5967-69-67-74-35
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship5569-69-72-68-10--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6168-68-71-72-5--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2965-72-65-70-12--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1670-66-63-71-10--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship5568-70-75-68-7--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-70-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.