Nate Lashley betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 38th in the field at 1.175. In that event, he finished 39th.

Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 7.644 mark ranked third in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley produced his best performance this season at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, ranking second in the field at 4.816. In that event, he finished 16th.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.909, which ranked sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.