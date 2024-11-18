1H AGO
Nate Lashley betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Nate Lashley enters play Nov. 21-24 in the 2024 The RSM Classic after missing the cut in the same event in 2023.
Latest odds for Lashley at The RSM Classic.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Lashley's average finish has been 49th, and his average score 6-under, over his last six appearances at The RSM Classic.
- Lashley missed the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent go-round at The RSM Classic in 2023.
- Ludvig Åberg finished with 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Åberg averaged 309.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 86.11% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
Lashley's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|11/17/2022
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|11/18/2021
|51
|63-74-73-68
|-4
|11/19/2020
|37
|68-67-71-67
|-9
Lashley's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Lashley has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Lashley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.
- Nate Lashley has averaged 297.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lashley is averaging -0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Lashley is averaging 2.319 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Lashley .
Lashley's advanced stats and rankings
- Lashley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.255 this season, which ranks 148th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.4 yards) ranks 155th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lashley owns a 0.217 mark (62nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Lashley has registered a 0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 131st with a putts-per-round average of 29.28, and he ranks 105th by breaking par 23.77% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|155
|293.4
|297.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|37
|69.83%
|76.85%
|Putts Per Round
|131
|29.28
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|105
|23.77%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|38
|12.96%
|9.26%
Lashley's best finishes
- Lashley hasn't won any of the 26 tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- With 393 points, Lashley currently sits 102nd in the FedExCup standings.
Lashley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 38th in the field at 1.175. In that event, he finished 39th.
- Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 7.644 mark ranked third in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley produced his best performance this season at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, ranking second in the field at 4.816. In that event, he finished 16th.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.909, which ranked sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
- Lashley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.255
|-0.854
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.217
|1.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|28
|0.249
|2.486
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.057
|-0.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.268
|2.319
Lashley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-67-66
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|73-67-70-67
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-70-67-72
|-11
|135
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|72-68-66-68
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-72-73-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|38
|63-73-65-73
|-14
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|71-69-72-66
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-68-71-69
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|59
|67-69-67-74
|-3
|5
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|69-69-72-68
|-10
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|61
|68-68-71-72
|-5
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|65-72-65-70
|-12
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|70-66-63-71
|-10
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|55
|68-70-75-68
|-7
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.