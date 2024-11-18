Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: The RSM Classic

Thorbjornsen has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Thorbjornsen has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.

He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Michael Thorbjornsen has averaged 324.5 yards in his past five starts.

Thorbjornsen is averaging 1.430 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.