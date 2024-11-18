Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: The RSM Classic
ST GEORGE, UTAH - OCTOBER 11: Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the Black Desert Championship 2024 at Black Desert Resort on October 11, 2024 in St George, Utah. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Michael Thorbjornsen hits the links in the 2024 The RSM Classic Nov. 21-24. He is aiming for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Black Desert Championship.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- In the past five years, this is Thorbjornsen's first time competing at The RSM Classic.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Thorbjornsen has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Thorbjornsen has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Michael Thorbjornsen has averaged 324.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Thorbjornsen is averaging 1.430 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Thorbjornsen is averaging 0.944 Strokes Gained: Total.
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|318.8
|324.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|70.89%
|67.95%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.36
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|28.00%
|26.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.22%
|14.53%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Thorbjornsen's best finishes
- Thorbjornsen has not won any of the nine tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those nine events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 44.4%.
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.523
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.944
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Thorbjornsen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|39
|72-64-66-70
|-8
|20
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|2
|67-64-66-63
|-24
|208
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|66-77
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|71-66-70-78
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|8
|63-69-69-68
|-19
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|W/D
|67
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of The RSM Classic.
