Maverick McNealy betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he produced a 4.453 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.

McNealy produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 21st in the field with a mark of 2.924.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.898 (he finished ninth in that event).

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.271 (his best mark this season), which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.