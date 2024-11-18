PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Maverick McNealy betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Maverick McNealy enters play Nov. 21-24 in the 2024 The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) following a 17th-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship his last time in competition.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Over his last three trips to The RSM Classic, McNealy has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 56th.
    • McNealy last played at The RSM Classic in 2023, finishing 58th with a score of 9-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).

    McNealy's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/20235868-67-71-67-9
    11/19/2020MC77-69+4
    11/21/20195371-66-68-72-5

    McNealy's recent performances

    • McNealy has earned one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • McNealy has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 14-under.
    • Maverick McNealy has averaged 298.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, McNealy is averaging -0.782 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McNealy has an average of 1.473 in his past five tournaments.
    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNealy owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.376 (24th) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.8 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McNealy ranks 125th on TOUR with a mark of -0.133.
    • On the greens, McNealy's 0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 36th this season, while he averages 28.30 putts per round (20th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance74302.8298.1
    Greens in Regulation %9067.42%75.19%
    Putts Per Round2028.3029.7
    Par Breakers5725.25%25.93%
    Bogey Avoidance3312.88%10.00%

    McNealy's best finishes

    • McNealy has played 27 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 74.1%.
    • With 808 points, McNealy currently sits 59th in the FedExCup standings.

    McNealy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he produced a 4.453 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
    • McNealy produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 21st in the field with a mark of 2.924.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.898 (he finished ninth in that event).
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.271 (his best mark this season), which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • McNealy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.922) at the 3M Open in July 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.3761.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.1330.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green100.3790.962
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.317-0.782
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160.9391.473

    McNealy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5768-69-69-68-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-66-71-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-70-72-75-417
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open665-67-71-67-1495
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1370-70-67-66-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4170-70-67-70-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship967-68-68-72-13188
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-71-71-72-110
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5871-74-74-70+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-69--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4167-67-68-69-1312
    May 16-19PGA Championship2366-72-69-67-1080
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1770-72-70-66-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open774-65-66-65-1085
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4473-66-71-70-810
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-75E--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC71-81+10--
    July 25-283M Open370-66-63-70-15163
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4567-68-69-71-510
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1270-68-69-64-9237
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1669-70-67-64-14--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPW/D71+1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship669-66-67-69-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1770-67-70-67-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.