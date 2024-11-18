Maverick McNealy betting profile: The RSM Classic
Maverick McNealy enters play Nov. 21-24 in the 2024 The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) following a 17th-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship his last time in competition.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Over his last three trips to The RSM Classic, McNealy has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 56th.
- McNealy last played at The RSM Classic in 2023, finishing 58th with a score of 9-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).
McNealy's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|58
|68-67-71-67
|-9
|11/19/2020
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|11/21/2019
|53
|71-66-68-72
|-5
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has earned one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- McNealy has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 14-under.
- Maverick McNealy has averaged 298.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McNealy is averaging -0.782 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McNealy has an average of 1.473 in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.376 (24th) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.8 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McNealy ranks 125th on TOUR with a mark of -0.133.
- On the greens, McNealy's 0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 36th this season, while he averages 28.30 putts per round (20th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|74
|302.8
|298.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|90
|67.42%
|75.19%
|Putts Per Round
|20
|28.30
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|57
|25.25%
|25.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|33
|12.88%
|10.00%
McNealy's best finishes
- McNealy has played 27 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 74.1%.
- With 808 points, McNealy currently sits 59th in the FedExCup standings.
McNealy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he produced a 4.453 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
- McNealy produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 21st in the field with a mark of 2.924.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.898 (he finished ninth in that event).
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.271 (his best mark this season), which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- McNealy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.922) at the 3M Open in July 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.376
|1.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.133
|0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|10
|0.379
|0.962
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.317
|-0.782
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|0.939
|1.473
McNealy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|68-69-69-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-70-72-75
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|65-67-71-67
|-14
|95
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-70-67-66
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|70-70-67-70
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|67-68-68-72
|-13
|188
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-71-72
|-1
|10
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|12
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|66-72-69-67
|-10
|80
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|70-72-70-66
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|74-65-66-65
|-10
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|73-66-71-70
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-81
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|3
|70-66-63-70
|-15
|163
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-68-69-71
|-5
|10
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|12
|70-68-69-64
|-9
|237
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|69-70-67-64
|-14
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|69-66-67-69
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|17
|70-67-70-67
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.