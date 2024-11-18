1H AGO
Matthew NeSmith betting profile: The RSM Classic
Matthew NeSmith looks for a higher finish in the 2024 The RSM Classic after he took 28th shooting 14-under in this tournament in 2023.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- NeSmith's average finish has been 22nd, and his average score 12-under, over his last five appearances at The RSM Classic.
- NeSmith last participated in The RSM Classic in 2023, finishing 28th with a score of 14-under.
- Ludvig Åberg finished with 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Åberg also posted numbers of 309.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 86.11% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (ninth).
NeSmith's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|28
|71-63-65-69
|-14
|11/17/2022
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|11/18/2021
|29
|67-69-73-65
|-8
|11/19/2020
|15
|72-63-66-68
|-13
|11/21/2019
|14
|68-67-68-67
|-12
NeSmith's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, NeSmith finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- NeSmith has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He posted a final score of -11 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- Matthew NeSmith has averaged 298.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- NeSmith has an average of -1.001 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- NeSmith is averaging -1.116 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings
- NeSmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.019 this season (103rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.0 yards) ranks 121st, while his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 65th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, NeSmith ranks 106th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.009, while he ranks 17th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.95%.
- On the greens, NeSmith's -0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 143rd on TOUR this season, and his 30.24 putts-per-round average ranks 182nd. He has broken par 20.87% of the time (176th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|121
|298.0
|298.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|17
|70.95%
|79.17%
|Putts Per Round
|182
|30.24
|31.7
|Par Breakers
|176
|20.87%
|19.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|96
|14.29%
|12.50%
NeSmith's best finishes
- NeSmith hasn't won any of the 27 tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- As of now, NeSmith has accumulated 293 points, which ranks him 122nd in the FedExCup standings.
NeSmith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.357 (he finished 71st in that event).
- NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 7.686. He finished second in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith produced his best performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking fourth in the field at 4.042. In that event, he finished 54th.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, NeSmith recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.177, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- NeSmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|0.019
|-0.823
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|0.009
|2.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|151
|-0.225
|-1.705
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.232
|-1.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.430
|-1.116
NeSmith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|69-69-71-73
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|67-66-70-71
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|70-69-73-72
|E
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|73-67-68-72
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|69-69-73-70
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|72-68-67-73
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-72-70
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|75
|69-68-71-71
|-5
|2
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|67-67-68-64
|-25
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|9
|68-64-70-70
|-12
|75
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|66-71-71-69
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|78-69
|+3
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of The RSM Classic.
