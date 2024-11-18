PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Matthew NeSmith betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Matthew NeSmith looks for a higher finish in the 2024 The RSM Classic after he took 28th shooting 14-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for NeSmith at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • NeSmith's average finish has been 22nd, and his average score 12-under, over his last five appearances at The RSM Classic.
    • NeSmith last participated in The RSM Classic in 2023, finishing 28th with a score of 14-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg finished with 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Åberg also posted numbers of 309.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 86.11% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (ninth).

    NeSmith's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/20232871-63-65-69-14
    11/17/2022MC70-71-1
    11/18/20212967-69-73-65-8
    11/19/20201572-63-66-68-13
    11/21/20191468-67-68-67-12

    NeSmith's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, NeSmith finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
    • NeSmith has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • He posted a final score of -11 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
    • Matthew NeSmith has averaged 298.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • NeSmith has an average of -1.001 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • NeSmith is averaging -1.116 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • NeSmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.019 this season (103rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.0 yards) ranks 121st, while his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 65th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, NeSmith ranks 106th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.009, while he ranks 17th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.95%.
    • On the greens, NeSmith's -0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 143rd on TOUR this season, and his 30.24 putts-per-round average ranks 182nd. He has broken par 20.87% of the time (176th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance121298.0298.8
    Greens in Regulation %1770.95%79.17%
    Putts Per Round18230.2431.7
    Par Breakers17620.87%19.91%
    Bogey Avoidance9614.29%12.50%

    NeSmith's best finishes

    • NeSmith hasn't won any of the 27 tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • As of now, NeSmith has accumulated 293 points, which ranks him 122nd in the FedExCup standings.

    NeSmith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.357 (he finished 71st in that event).
    • NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 7.686. He finished second in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith produced his best performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking fourth in the field at 4.042. In that event, he finished 54th.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, NeSmith recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.177, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • NeSmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.

    NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1030.019-0.823
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1060.0092.412
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green151-0.225-1.705
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.232-1.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150-0.430-1.116

    NeSmith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8069-69-71-73+22
    January 18-21The American Express5667-66-70-71-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-77E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open7170-69-73-72E3
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-75E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2673-67-68-72-860
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-73+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC79-76+11--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4369-69-73-70-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-69--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5472-68-67-73-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-68-72-70-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-75+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7569-68-71-71-52
    July 11-14ISCO Championship267-67-68-64-25104
    July 25-283M Open968-64-70-70-1275
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-70-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC76-77+9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4866-71-71-69-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-69-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-74+1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC78-69+3--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC77-71+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.