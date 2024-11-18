Matthew NeSmith betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.357 (he finished 71st in that event).

NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 7.686. He finished second in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith produced his best performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking fourth in the field at 4.042. In that event, he finished 54th.

At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, NeSmith recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.177, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.