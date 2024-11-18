Matt Wallace betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.178 (he finished fourth in that tournament).

Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he posted a 5.573 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 27th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace's best mark this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.490.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Wallace recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.826). That ranked sixth in the field.