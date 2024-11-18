PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Matt Wallace betting profile: The RSM Classic

    In his last tournament at the Wyndham Championship, Matt Wallace carded a 28th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 The RSM Classic trying for better results.

    Latest odds for Wallace at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • In his last three appearances at The RSM Classic, Wallace has an average finish of 52nd, and an average score of 5-under.
    • In Wallace's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Wallace's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/17/2022MC74-70+2
    11/18/20216765-72-73-72E
    11/19/20203764-71-70-68-9

    Wallace's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Wallace has an average finish of 31st.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Wallace has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 4-under.
    • Matt Wallace has averaged 297.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Wallace has an average of -0.588 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wallace is averaging 1.349 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wallace has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.233 this season, which ranks 143rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.3 yards) ranks 109th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wallace ranks 50th on TOUR with a mark of 0.265.
    • On the greens, Wallace has delivered a 0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 70th on TOUR, while he ranks 131st with a putts-per-round average of 29.28. He has broken par 26.57% of the time (26th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance109299.3297.8
    Greens in Regulation %3969.81%73.61%
    Putts Per Round13129.2830.6
    Par Breakers2626.57%20.49%
    Bogey Avoidance11814.81%13.89%

    Wallace's best finishes

    • Wallace has played 20 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • As of now, Wallace has compiled 354 points, which ranks him 112th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wallace's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.178 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
    • Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he posted a 5.573 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 27th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace's best mark this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.490.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Wallace recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.826). That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.233-0.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.2651.269
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green270.2520.700
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.131-0.588
    Average Strokes Gained: Total590.4151.349

    Wallace's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry4068-70-69-69-1620
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5267-67-69-70-77
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC67-72-65-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-70-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5375-64-74-67-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3366-65-71-74-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1769-72-68-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-74+8--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3664-71-64-73-163
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson463-66-67-68-20109
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2072-64-70-67-1125
    May 16-19PGA Championship4370-65-71-72-615
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2768-72-65-70-529
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-75E--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-72E--
    July 18-20The Open Championship4170-77-71-73+719
    July 25-283M Open2471-68-64-72-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2869-66-70-66-928

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.