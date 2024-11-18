1H AGO
Matt Wallace betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
In his last tournament at the Wyndham Championship, Matt Wallace carded a 28th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 The RSM Classic trying for better results.
Latest odds for Wallace at The RSM Classic.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- In his last three appearances at The RSM Classic, Wallace has an average finish of 52nd, and an average score of 5-under.
- In Wallace's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).
Wallace's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/17/2022
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|11/18/2021
|67
|65-72-73-72
|E
|11/19/2020
|37
|64-71-70-68
|-9
Wallace's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Wallace has an average finish of 31st.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Wallace has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 4-under.
- Matt Wallace has averaged 297.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace has an average of -0.588 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace is averaging 1.349 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Wallace .
Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
- Wallace has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.233 this season, which ranks 143rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.3 yards) ranks 109th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wallace ranks 50th on TOUR with a mark of 0.265.
- On the greens, Wallace has delivered a 0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 70th on TOUR, while he ranks 131st with a putts-per-round average of 29.28. He has broken par 26.57% of the time (26th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|109
|299.3
|297.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|39
|69.81%
|73.61%
|Putts Per Round
|131
|29.28
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|26
|26.57%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|118
|14.81%
|13.89%
Wallace's best finishes
- Wallace has played 20 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
- In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- As of now, Wallace has compiled 354 points, which ranks him 112th in the FedExCup standings.
Wallace's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.178 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he posted a 5.573 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 27th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace's best mark this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.490.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Wallace recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.826). That ranked sixth in the field.
- Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.
Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.233
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.265
|1.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|27
|0.252
|0.700
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.131
|-0.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.415
|1.349
Wallace's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|68-70-69-69
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|67-67-69-70
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-72-65
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|75-64-74-67
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|66-65-71-74
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|69-72-68-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|36
|64-71-64-73
|-16
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|63-66-67-68
|-20
|109
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|72-64-70-67
|-11
|25
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|70-65-71-72
|-6
|15
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|68-72-65-70
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|41
|70-77-71-73
|+7
|19
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|71-68-64-72
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|69-66-70-66
|-9
|28
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.