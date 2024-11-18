Matt McCarty betting profile: The RSM Classic

Over his last five appearances, McCarty has one win and two top-five finishes.

He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, McCarty has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average twice.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 13-under.

In terms of driving distance, Matt McCarty has averaged 305.3 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, McCarty is averaging 1.456 Strokes Gained: Putting.