Matt McCarty betting profile: The RSM Classic
Matt McCarty enters play in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, looking for better results Nov. 21-24 in the 2024 The RSM Classic after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the Shriners Children's Open.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- In the past five years, this is McCarty's first time competing at The RSM Classic.
- When Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).
McCarty's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, McCarty has one win and two top-five finishes.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, McCarty has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 13-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Matt McCarty has averaged 305.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, McCarty is averaging 1.456 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- McCarty is averaging 2.836 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarty's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|305.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|%
|73.46%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|%
|26.54%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|%
|10.80%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
McCarty's best finishes
- McCarty did not post a top-10 finish last season (he participated in one tournament).
McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.456
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.836
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
McCarty's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|66-71-71-72
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|1
|62-68-64-67
|-23
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of The RSM Classic.
