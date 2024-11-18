PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Matt Kuchar betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last competition at the World Wide Technology Championship, Matt Kuchar posted a 30th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 The RSM Classic aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Kuchar at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Kuchar's average finish has been 39th, and his average score 9-under, over his last seven appearances at The RSM Classic.
    • In 2023, Kuchar finished 53rd (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic.
    • Ludvig Åberg finished with 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Åberg averaged 309.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 86.11% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.

    Kuchar's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/20235365-68-69-70-10
    11/17/2022MC70-69-3
    11/18/20213765-71-70-69-7
    11/19/20203770-66-67-70-9
    11/21/2019MC72-69-1

    Kuchar's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Kuchar has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Kuchar has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 11-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Matt Kuchar has averaged 293.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kuchar is averaging -0.375 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kuchar has an average of 2.961 in his past five tournaments.
    Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kuchar's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.204 ranks 140th on TOUR this season, and his 66.3% driving accuracy average ranks 36th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kuchar has a -0.144 mark (127th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kuchar has delivered a 0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 32nd on TOUR, while he ranks 76th with a putts-per-round average of 28.89. He has broken par 21.83% of the time (161st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance174288.6293.2
    Greens in Regulation %10266.59%76.85%
    Putts Per Round7628.8929.7
    Par Breakers16121.83%25.62%
    Bogey Avoidance5013.30%10.19%

    Kuchar's best finishes

    • Kuchar has played 25 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he had a 52% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
    • Currently, Kuchar has 382 points, ranking him 105th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kuchar's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kuchar posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 2.269. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.053.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best effort this season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he delivered a 4.763 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Kuchar posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.411). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Kuchar posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.922) at the 3M Open (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished third.

    Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.204-0.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.1442.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green250.2661.528
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.357-0.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.2752.961

    Kuchar's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-73+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-67-65-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-70-71-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-72+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-70+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4975-67-70-72E8
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3469-72-75-71+326
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1768-69-73-68-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3375-71-74-74+627
    June 13-16U.S. Open5072-71-75-71+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-68-71-69-1032
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 25-283M Open368-67-63-71-15163
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1264-64-70-71-1153
    September 12-15Procore Championship1370-64-72-73-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1467-66-67-69-15--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3768-69-69-68-6--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3070-67-68-71-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.