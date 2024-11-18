Matt Kuchar betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Kuchar posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 2.269. In that event, he missed the cut.

Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.053.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best effort this season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he delivered a 4.763 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.

At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Kuchar posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.411). That ranked No. 1 in the field.