Matt Kuchar betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
In his last competition at the World Wide Technology Championship, Matt Kuchar posted a 30th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 The RSM Classic aiming for better results.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Kuchar's average finish has been 39th, and his average score 9-under, over his last seven appearances at The RSM Classic.
- In 2023, Kuchar finished 53rd (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic.
- Ludvig Åberg finished with 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Åberg averaged 309.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 86.11% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
Kuchar's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|53
|65-68-69-70
|-10
|11/17/2022
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|11/18/2021
|37
|65-71-70-69
|-7
|11/19/2020
|37
|70-66-67-70
|-9
|11/21/2019
|MC
|72-69
|-1
Kuchar's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Kuchar has finished in the top 20 twice.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Kuchar has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 11-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Matt Kuchar has averaged 293.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Kuchar is averaging -0.375 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kuchar has an average of 2.961 in his past five tournaments.
Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings
- Kuchar's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.204 ranks 140th on TOUR this season, and his 66.3% driving accuracy average ranks 36th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kuchar has a -0.144 mark (127th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kuchar has delivered a 0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 32nd on TOUR, while he ranks 76th with a putts-per-round average of 28.89. He has broken par 21.83% of the time (161st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|174
|288.6
|293.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|102
|66.59%
|76.85%
|Putts Per Round
|76
|28.89
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|161
|21.83%
|25.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|50
|13.30%
|10.19%
Kuchar's best finishes
- Kuchar has played 25 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five.
- In those 25 tournaments, he had a 52% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- Currently, Kuchar has 382 points, ranking him 105th in the FedExCup standings.
Kuchar's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kuchar posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 2.269. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.053.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best effort this season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he delivered a 4.763 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Kuchar posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.411). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Kuchar posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.922) at the 3M Open (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished third.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.204
|-0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.144
|2.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|25
|0.266
|1.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.357
|-0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.275
|2.961
Kuchar's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-67-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-70-71
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|75-67-70-72
|E
|8
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|69-72-75-71
|+3
|26
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|68-69-73-68
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|75-71-74-74
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-71-75-71
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-68-71-69
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|3
|68-67-63-71
|-15
|163
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|64-64-70-71
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-64-72-73
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|14
|67-66-67-69
|-15
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|37
|68-69-69-68
|-6
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|70-67-68-71
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.