Martin Trainer betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Martin Trainer struggled, missing the cut at Port Royal Golf Course. He is seeking a better outcome in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, at the 2024 The RSM Classic from Nov. 21-24.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Trainer's average finish has been 54th, and his average score 6-under, over his last five appearances at The RSM Classic.
- Trainer last played at The RSM Classic in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 2-under.
- With numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth), Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023.
- Åberg also posted numbers of 309.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 86.11% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (ninth).
Trainer's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|11/17/2022
|54
|70-67-67-72
|-6
|11/18/2021
|MC
|70-79
|+7
|11/19/2020
|MC
|74-67
|-1
Trainer's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
- Trainer has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- Off the tee, Martin Trainer has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Trainer is averaging -0.137 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Trainer is averaging -10.767 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Trainer's advanced stats and rankings
- Trainer has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.600 this season, which ranks 174th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.4 yards) ranks 68th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Trainer ranks 183rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -1.101. Additionally, he ranks 178th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.84%.
- On the greens, Trainer's 0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 50th on TOUR this season, and his 29.17 putts-per-round average ranks 114th. He has broken par 20.29% of the time (181st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|68
|303.4
|301.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|178
|61.84%
|57.78%
|Putts Per Round
|114
|29.17
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|181
|20.29%
|15.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|158
|16.43%
|18.89%
Trainer's best finishes
- Trainer has participated in 20 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut five times.
- As of now, Trainer has compiled 220 points, which ranks him 141st in the FedExCup standings.
Trainer's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Trainer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.165 (he finished 74th in that tournament).
- Trainer's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.010. He missed the cut in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Trainer's best effort this season was at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he produced a 4.421 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 45th in that event.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Trainer recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.658, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Trainer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.
Trainer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|174
|-0.600
|-4.887
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|183
|-1.101
|-4.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|117
|-0.036
|-1.647
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.234
|-0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|178
|-1.504
|-10.767
Trainer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|71-67-71-70
|-1
|2
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|70-70-66-68
|-10
|43
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|66-69-65-63
|-148
|163
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|61
|71-69-73-69
|-2
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-77
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|65-76
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|70-64-69-72
|-5
|10
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|81-76
|+13
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|78-78
|+14
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Trainer as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.