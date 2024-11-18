Martin Trainer betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Trainer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.165 (he finished 74th in that tournament).

Trainer's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.010. He missed the cut in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Trainer's best effort this season was at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he produced a 4.421 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 45th in that event.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Trainer recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.658, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.