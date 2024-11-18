Martin Laird betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season Laird's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he posted a 0.951 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Laird's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.889.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird posted his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking second in the field at 5.607. In that tournament, he finished ninth.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Laird delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.380 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.