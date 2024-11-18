Martin Laird betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Martin Laird enters play Nov. 21-24 in the 2024 The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) after a 37th-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which was his most recent competition.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Over his last four trips to The RSM Classic, Laird has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 54th.
- In 2023, Laird missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Åberg averaged 309.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 86.11% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
Laird's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|MC
|70-72
|E
|11/19/2020
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|11/21/2019
|MC
|70-70
|-2
Laird's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Laird has an average finish of 42nd.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Laird has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Martin Laird has averaged 298.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Laird has an average of -0.644 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Laird is averaging 0.218 Strokes Gained: Total.
Laird's advanced stats and rankings
- Laird's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.401 ranks 163rd on TOUR this season, and his 60.2% driving accuracy average ranks 116th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Laird owns a -0.350 mark (150th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Laird has delivered a 0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 104th with a putts-per-round average of 29.10, and he ranks 118th by breaking par 23.37% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|166
|290.8
|298.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|53
|68.87%
|75.35%
|Putts Per Round
|104
|29.10
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|118
|23.37%
|25.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|57
|13.48%
|12.85%
Laird's best finishes
- Laird has not won any of the 24 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected two top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- Currently, Laird sits 147th in the FedExCup standings with 196 points.
Laird's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Laird's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he posted a 0.951 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Laird's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.889.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird posted his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking second in the field at 5.607. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Laird delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.380 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Laird posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.
Laird's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.401
|-0.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.350
|0.498
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|16
|0.316
|0.618
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.195
|-0.644
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.240
|0.218
Laird's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-68
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|69-69-73-69
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-69-66-69
|-12
|66
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|67-68-70-68
|-15
|35
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|70-73-70-73
|-2
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|69-71-68-68
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-71-73-73
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-75
|-65
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|67-66-72-67
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|66-73-69-73
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|47
|66-73-72-73
|-4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|67-65-73-72
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|42
|69-69-73-67
|-10
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|68-68-68-73
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.