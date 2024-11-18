PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Martin Laird betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Martin Laird enters play Nov. 21-24 in the 2024 The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) after a 37th-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Laird at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Over his last four trips to The RSM Classic, Laird has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 54th.
    • In 2023, Laird missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Åberg averaged 309.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 86.11% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.

    Laird's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/2023MC70-72E
    11/19/2020MC74-71+3
    11/21/2019MC70-70-2

    Laird's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Laird has an average finish of 42nd.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Laird has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Martin Laird has averaged 298.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Laird has an average of -0.644 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Laird is averaging 0.218 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Laird's advanced stats and rankings

    • Laird's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.401 ranks 163rd on TOUR this season, and his 60.2% driving accuracy average ranks 116th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Laird owns a -0.350 mark (150th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Laird has delivered a 0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 104th with a putts-per-round average of 29.10, and he ranks 118th by breaking par 23.37% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance166290.8298.8
    Greens in Regulation %5368.87%75.35%
    Putts Per Round10429.1029.5
    Par Breakers11823.37%25.35%
    Bogey Avoidance5713.48%12.85%

    Laird's best finishes

    • Laird has not won any of the 24 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 12 times.
    • Currently, Laird sits 147th in the FedExCup standings with 196 points.

    Laird's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Laird's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he posted a 0.951 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Laird's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.889.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird posted his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking second in the field at 5.607. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Laird delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.380 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Laird posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.

    Laird's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-0.401-0.256
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.3500.498
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160.3160.618
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.195-0.644
    Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.2400.218

    Laird's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-68+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-70-68-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-72+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5369-69-73-69-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-69-66-69-1266
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1067-68-70-68-1535
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5470-73-70-73-29
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3169-71-68-68-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5171-71-73-73E7
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-75-65--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4867-66-72-67-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-72-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3766-73-69-73+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-70+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-71-2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-75+2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-77+6--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship4766-73-72-73-4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4867-65-73-72-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-68-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-71-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship4269-69-73-67-10--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship3768-68-68-73-7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.