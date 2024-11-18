Mark Hubbard betting profile: The RSM Classic

Hubbard has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five appearances, Hubbard has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 11-under.

In terms of driving distance, Mark Hubbard has averaged 300.3 yards in his past five starts.

Hubbard is averaging -0.072 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.