1H AGO
Mark Hubbard betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Mark Hubbard enters the 2024 The RSM Classic Nov. 21-24 coming off a third-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in his last competition.
Latest odds for Hubbard at The RSM Classic.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Hubbard's average finish has been 66th, and his average score 3-under, over his last four appearances at The RSM Classic.
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- With numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth), Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).
Hubbard's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|11/19/2020
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|11/21/2019
|53
|68-67-69-73
|-5
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Hubbard has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 11-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Mark Hubbard has averaged 300.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Hubbard is averaging -0.072 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hubbard is averaging 0.905 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Hubbard .
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.048 (97th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.9 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard ranks 41st on TOUR with a mark of 0.295.
- On the greens, Hubbard's 0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 96th this season, and his 28.86 putts-per-round average ranks 71st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|144
|294.9
|300.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|74
|67.95%
|74.69%
|Putts Per Round
|71
|28.86
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|64
|25.09%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|88
|14.09%
|12.96%
Hubbard's best finishes
- Although Hubbard hasn't won any of the 28 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned three top-five finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 24 times, a success rate of 85.7%.
- As of now, Hubbard has collected 737 points, which ranks him 65th in the FedExCup standings.
Hubbard's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.133 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.501 (he finished 48th in that event).
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.794). That ranked second in the field.
- Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.288) at the Shriners Children's Open, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked 14th in the field (he finished 14th in that event).
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|0.048
|0.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.295
|2.908
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|124
|-0.059
|-2.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|0.017
|-0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.301
|0.905
Hubbard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|70-66-66-70
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|69-72-71-69
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|69-68-65
|-14
|313
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|70-70-72-68
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-65-73-72
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|68-72-73-70
|-1
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|68-73-72-68
|-7
|38
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|69-68-72-67
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|73-68-71-72
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-70-70-70
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|61-70-64-69
|-142
|105
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|71-65-67-71
|-10
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|65-68-73-69
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|71-71-71-74
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-68-70-70
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|74-69-70-76
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|71-69-69-72
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|32
|68-68-69-66
|-13
|24
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-72-68-70
|+2
|18
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|69-66-74-71
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|14
|64-69-68-68
|-15
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|67-73-66-69
|-5
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|3
|68-67-68-66
|-15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.