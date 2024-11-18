PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Mark Hubbard enters the 2024 The RSM Classic Nov. 21-24 coming off a third-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Hubbard's average finish has been 66th, and his average score 3-under, over his last four appearances at The RSM Classic.
    • In Hubbard's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • With numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth), Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Hubbard's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/2023MC69-70-3
    11/19/2020MC74-69+1
    11/21/20195368-67-69-73-5

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • Hubbard has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Hubbard has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 11-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Mark Hubbard has averaged 300.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hubbard is averaging -0.072 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hubbard is averaging 0.905 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hubbard .

    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.048 (97th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.9 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard ranks 41st on TOUR with a mark of 0.295.
    • On the greens, Hubbard's 0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 96th this season, and his 28.86 putts-per-round average ranks 71st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance144294.9300.3
    Greens in Regulation %7467.95%74.69%
    Putts Per Round7128.8629.6
    Par Breakers6425.09%27.78%
    Bogey Avoidance8814.09%12.96%

    Hubbard's best finishes

    • Although Hubbard hasn't won any of the 28 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned three top-five finishes.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 24 times, a success rate of 85.7%.
    • As of now, Hubbard has collected 737 points, which ranks him 65th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hubbard's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.133 mark ranked 12th in the field.
    • Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.501 (he finished 48th in that event).
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.794). That ranked second in the field.
    • Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.288) at the Shriners Children's Open, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked 14th in the field (he finished 14th in that event).

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee970.0480.534
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.2952.908
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green124-0.059-2.465
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting960.017-0.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.3010.905

    Hubbard's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-67-70-67-65
    January 18-21The American Express4770-66-66-70-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2069-72-71-69-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am469-68-65-14313
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5370-70-72-68-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4869-65-73-72-59
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6468-72-73-70-14
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3168-73-72-68-738
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3169-68-72-67-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2573-68-71-72-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3669-70-70-70-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans361-70-64-69-142105
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5271-65-67-71-106
    May 16-19PGA Championship2665-68-73-69-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6571-71-71-74+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-68-70-70-211
    June 13-16U.S. Open5074-69-70-76+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5271-69-69-72-77
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3268-68-69-66-1324
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-72-68-70+218
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC67-77E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6369-66-74-71-8--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1464-69-68-68-15--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4167-73-66-69-5--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship368-67-68-66-15--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.